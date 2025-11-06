Live Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1: Voting underway cross 121 seats, Tejashwi calls for 'badlaav' after casting vote Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVE: As many as 3.75 crore voters will decide the fate of a total of 1,314 candidates today. The main contest is between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan in the state.

The first phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections has begun in the state. Electors in 121 constituencies across 18 districts, out of the state's total 243 seats, will cast their vote to decide the fate of as many as 1,314 candidates. Top guns contesting today include Rashtiya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, his brother and Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav, Deputy CMs Samrat Chouhdary, Vijay Kumar Sinha and Anant Singh, among others. Polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm, though in view of security concerns, the voting duration has been reduced to 5 pm in Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Mahishi, Tarapur, Munger, Jamalpur and at 56 booths under the Suryagarha constituency. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is vying to retain power and the Mahagathbandhan hoping for a strong comeback in the Assembly polls.

