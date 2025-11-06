Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Bihar
  3. Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1: Voting underway cross 121 seats, Tejashwi calls for 'badlaav' after casting vote

  Live Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1: Voting underway cross 121 seats, Tejashwi calls for 'badlaav' after casting vote

Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVE: As many as 3.75 crore voters will decide the fate of a total of 1,314 candidates today. The main contest is between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan in the state.

Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVE updates.
Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVE updates. Image Source : INDIA TV
Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Published: , Updated:
Patna:

The first phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections has begun in the state. Electors in 121 constituencies across 18 districts, out of the state's total 243 seats, will cast their vote to decide the fate of as many as 1,314 candidates. Top guns contesting today include Rashtiya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, his brother and Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav, Deputy CMs Samrat Chouhdary, Vijay Kumar Sinha and Anant Singh, among others. Polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm, though in view of security concerns, the voting duration has been reduced to 5 pm in Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Mahishi, Tarapur, Munger, Jamalpur and at 56 booths under the Suryagarha constituency. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is vying to retain power and the Mahagathbandhan hoping for a strong comeback in the Assembly polls. 

Stay tuned to indiatvnews.com for all the latest updates

Live updates :Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Phase 1

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 9:10 AM (IST)Nov 06, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    EC urges voters to exercise franchise as first phase of Bihar polls begins

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) has urged all eligible voters to exercise their franchise, asserting that "Bihar is ready" for the "festival of Democracy" as the first phase of the 2025 Assembly elections in Bihar began.  In a post on X, the Poll body said that the "voters are welcome at the polling station." "#LoktantraKaTyohar...Bihar is ready. Welcome to all voters at the polling station. #BiharElections2025," ECI wrote on X.

  • 8:54 AM (IST)Nov 06, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Bihar Elections 2025: Lalu Yadav casts his vote in Patna, says 'badlaav hoga' | VIDEO

    Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav cast his vote at a polling station in Patna. "Badlaav hoga," he told the media after exercising his franchise. 

     

  • 8:49 AM (IST)Nov 06, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Rabri Devi extends best wishes to both sons, urges voters in Bihar to exercise their right

    Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi extended her best wishes to both her sons ahead of polling. She noted that while Tejashwi Yadav is the CM face of the Mahagathbandhan, Tej Pratap Yadav is contesting on his own. "My best wishes to both my sons. Tej Pratap is contesting on his own. I am their mother. Good luck to both of them," she said. Rabri Devi also appealed to the electorate to step out and vote, stressing on the importance of participation. 

  • 8:42 AM (IST)Nov 06, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    'Badlaav kijiye, naya Bihar banaiye, nayi sarkaar banaiye', says Tejashwi after casting his vote

    RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's CM face Tejashwi Yadav cast his vote. "Badlaav kijiye, naya Bihar banaiye, nayi sarkaar banaiye," Tejashwi said, showing his inked finger after casting the vote in Patna. 

  • 8:38 AM (IST)Nov 06, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Rabri Devi heads to polling booth, urges women and youth to vote for change | VIDEO

    Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD leader Rabri Devi left her residence to cast her ballot for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections. "I appeal to women, youth and everyone to come out of their houses and cast their votes. The public will bring about a change," she said, expressing confidence that voters would drive political transformation through the mandate.

  • 8:36 AM (IST)Nov 06, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Tejashwi Yadav, Misa Bharti step out to vote; appeal people to vote in large numbers | VIDEO

    RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav, along with party MP Misa Bharti, left their residence to cast their votes for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections. Speaking ahead of voting, Misa Bharti urged people to ensure they participate in the democratic process. “I just want to say that everyone should cast their votes keeping the future of their children in mind,” she said, appealing for high voter turnout in the first phase.

  • 8:28 AM (IST)Nov 06, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    RJD's Khesari Lal Yadav urges people to vote: 'This will decide your children's future'

    Singer-actor and RJD candidate Khesari Lal Yadav appealed to voters to come out in large numbers for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls. Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, he said that every single vote holds value and will shape the future of the coming generations. "I haven't even had breakfast. I woke up and came here to vote. If I myself do not vote, how can I inspire others?" he said. Yadav, while urging voters to participate actively, added that citizens should choose the candidate of their choice but must exercise their democratic right, emphasising that "this will decide the future of your children."

  • 8:24 AM (IST)Nov 06, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Bihar Elections Phase 1: Union Minister Lalan Singh casts his vote in Patna | VIDEO

    Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh cast his vote in the Bihar Election 2025 at a polling booth in Patna. "This is a festival of democracy. We must follow 'Pehle matdaan, phir jal-paan'...NDA government in the leadership of Nitish Kumar will be formed in Bihar again," he said. 

     

  • 8:22 AM (IST)Nov 06, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Bihar Elections Phase-1 LIVE: Women allege they were denied voting over absence of slip in Patna

    Two women in Patna have alleged that they were not permitted to cast their vote during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on Wednesday. One of the voters, identified as Shreya Mehta, claimed that although her name was present in the official voters' list, with serial number 1, she was stopped from voting because she did not have the printed voter slip. 

  • 8:19 AM (IST)Nov 06, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Bihar Elections LIVE: Singer and BJP candidate Maithili Thakur casts vote in Alinagar | VIDEO

    Singer and BJP candidate from Alinagar, Maithili Thakur, offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Darbhanga's Alinagar. "I start each day by offering prayers. I am learning new things every day. I am trying to ensure that no voter faces any problems. I am ready," she told the media. 

     

     

  • 8:08 AM (IST)Nov 06, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Bihar Elections 2025 LIVE: Deputy CM and BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Sinha casts his vote | VIDEO

    Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Lakhisarai constituency, Vijay Kumar Sinha, casts his vote IN Lakhisari for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections. "Everyone in Bihar has the opportunity to cast their votes. I appeal to every Bihari to come out and cast their votes in large numbers. Voting has started peacefully, I thank the Election Commission," he said. 

     

     

  • 7:58 AM (IST)Nov 06, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Family member of elderly woman carries her to polling booth in Vaishali | WATCH

    In Vaishali, family members of an elderly woman carried her to a polling booth so she could cast her vote in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections. Their gesture highlighted the enthusiasm among voters and the commitment to participate despite age-related challenges.

  • 7:51 AM (IST)Nov 06, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Security personnel helps elderly woman in coming to polling booth in Tarapur | WATCH

    In Lakhanpur under the Tarapur constituency, a security personnel was seen assisting an elderly woman as she arrived at the polling booth to cast her vote in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls.

  • 7:48 AM (IST)Nov 06, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Bihar Elections 2025 LIVE: Deputy CM and BJP candidate Vijay Sinha offers prayers in Lakhisarai | VIDEO

    As polling is underway, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Sinha offered prayers at his residence in Lakhisarai. 

  • 7:33 AM (IST)Nov 06, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Bihar Elections 2025 LIVE: Voters seen in long queue at polling booth in Vaishali | VIDEO

    In Vaishali, voters were seen standing in long queues at a polling booth as they waited for their turn to cast their ballot in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. Visuals from the spot show steady footfall as polling gets underway.

     

  • 7:27 AM (IST)Nov 06, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Bihar Elections 2025 LIVE: RJD candidate Veena Devi offers prayers in Mokama | VIDEO

    RJD candidate from Mokama, Veena Devi and her husband and former MP Surajbhan Singh offer prayers at a temple in Mokama. "We sought the blessings of the Almighty. Today is 'Mahaparv'. I appeal to the people of Bihar to display harmony today. Pehle vote tab jalpan," Surajbhan Singh told the media. 

  • 7:17 AM (IST)Nov 06, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Bihar Election Phase 1 LIVE: BJP state general secretary casts his vote in Patna | WATCH

    Bihar State General Secretary (Organisation) Bhikhubhai Dalsaniya exercised his franchise at Miller High School in Patna. He cast his vote at booth numbers 394 and 396 in the Digha Assembly segment.

  • 7:13 AM (IST)Nov 06, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Bihar Elections Phase 1 LIVE: Voters queue up in Tarapur | WATCH

    Voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 has officially begun. Visuals from Lakhanpur in the Tarapur constituency show voters lining up at a polling booth early in the morning to cast their ballot.

  • 7:07 AM (IST)Nov 06, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Bihar Elections 2025 LIVE: Phase 1 voting begins, Giriraj Singh casts first vote in Lakhisarai

    Polling for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections has commenced across all 121 constituencies. Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh cast the first vote early this morning in Lakhisarai.

  • 6:59 AM (IST)Nov 06, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Bihar Elections 2025 LIVE: Mock polling conducted in Darbhanga constituency

    Mock polling is currently being conducted at polling booth number 138, located at Utkramit Madhyamik Vidyalaya Rampur Uday in the Darbhanga constituency. The first phase of the Bihar Elections 2025 begins today, with voting scheduled to start at 7 am.

  • 6:57 AM (IST)Nov 06, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Bihar Elections 2025 LIVE: PM Modi urges voters to turn out in large numbers

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X saying that today marks the first phase of the "festival of democracy" in Bihar. He appealed to all voters participating in this phase of the Assembly elections to cast their vote with full enthusiasm. Extending special wishes to the young voters who will be exercising their franchise for the first time, the Prime Minister reiterated his message: "First vote, then refreshments". 

  • 6:54 AM (IST)Nov 06, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Bihar Elections 2025 LIVE: Preparations underway at polling centres in Vaishali | VIDEO

    With the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 beginning today, preparations are in full swing at polling centres across Vaishali district. A total of 121 constituencies spread over 18 districts will go to polls in this phase. Visuals from Mahua show last-minute arrangements being handled at polling stations as officials get ready to welcome voters.

  • 6:51 AM (IST)Nov 06, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Bihar Elections 2025 LIVE: Voter-friendly features at Gopalganj constituency | Check here

    As Bihar heads into the first phase of the 2025 Assembly elections, the Gopalganj constituency has introduced a set of unique, voter-centric arrangements to enhance the polling experience. At the Gopalganj block, authorities have set up women-managed booths, model-managed booths and dedicated youth booths. To avoid disruption and ensure smooth polling, a facility has been put in place for voters to deposit their mobile phones before entering the stations. In addition, a selfie point has been created to encourage voters to capture and share the moment. For families arriving with children, a jumping bouncy has also been installed inside the centre to keep youngsters engaged while their parents vote.

  • 6:46 AM (IST)Nov 06, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Bihar Assembly Elections LIVE: Step-by-step guide to search your voter ID using EPIC number, name

    As Bihar gears up for the first phase of the Assembly elections today, ensuring your name is on the voters' list is essential for participating in the democratic process. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has made it simple for citizens to verify their voter details online through the National Voters’ Service Portal (NVSP) or the Voter Helpline mobile app.

    Here's a complete step-by-step guide to help you find your voter ID details using your EPIC number or your name.

  • 6:45 AM (IST)Nov 06, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Bihar Assembly Elections LIVE: How to download e-voter card on mobile phone, check here

    The Election Commission has allowed citizens to download their digital voter ID cards (e-EPIC). This can be done directly through the official website of the commission. The voting for the first phase will begin at 7 am today across 121 Assembly seats of Bihar. 

    Here's how to download e-voter card on mobile phone?

  • 6:42 AM (IST)Nov 06, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Bihar Assembly Elections LIVE: Full list of constituencies going to vote in Phase 1

    The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections will also be significant for several ministers in the Nitish Kumar-led government, including Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, whose electoral prospects will be determined in this round.

    Here's a complete list of constituencies voting today in the first phase. 

  • 6:39 AM (IST)Nov 06, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 LIVE: Step-by-step guide for first time voters to find their polling booth

    As the state is going for the polls, first-time voters might feel overwhelmed with the process. As per the Election Commission, Bihar has a total voter base of around 7.43 crore, and this includes nearly 14 lakh people who will be casting their vote for the first time. Here's a comprehensive guide to help you easily locate your polling booth and ensure a smooth voting experience. 

    Read full story here. 

  • 6:37 AM (IST)Nov 06, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Bihar Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVE: Check key candidates in fray today

    Bihar is all set for the first phase of assembly elections today, where 3.75 crore voters will determine the fate of 1,314 candidates. Voting in this phase will take place at 45,341 polling stations across 121 constituencies. After weeks of intense campaigning, filled with rallies and personal attacks, the election campaign officially concluded on Tuesday evening. The stakes are particularly high in this phase, with several prominent political figures contesting crucial seats.

    Click here to check key candidates in fray today

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Bihar
Bihar Election Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 First Phase Polling Live Updates Bihar Polls Janata Dal (united) BJP Congress RJD Jan Suraaj Election Commission
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\