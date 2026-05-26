Expelled RJD leader Ritu Jaiswal joins BJP, hails PM Modi's 'nation first' approach

Patna:

In a significant political development in Bihar, former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Ritu Jaiswal has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), signaling shifting political equations in the state. She was formally inducted into the party by Bihar BJP state president Sanjay Saraogi.

Jaiswal previously served as the president of the RJD women’s wing and had contested the last Lok Sabha election from Sheohar on an RJD ticket. Popularly known as “Mukhiya Didi,” she had long been considered one of the prominent faces of the party in Bihar politics.

Rift with RJD over assembly ticket denial

Her relationship with the RJD leadership, particularly with Tejashwi Yadav, had reportedly deteriorated over the past several months. The primary reason behind the fallout was the denial of a party ticket from the Parihar Assembly constituency in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

Upset over the decision, Jaiswal rebelled against the party and entered the electoral fray as an independent candidate. However, she failed to secure victory in the contest. Following what the RJD termed an act of indiscipline, the party expelled her for six years.

‘BJP puts nation first,’ says Jaiswal after joining saffron party

Soon after joining the BJP, Ritu Jaiswal praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the policies of the central government. She said the party always works with a ‘nation first’ policy.

"When I was associated with only one stream of thought, I could not see the other perspectives. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi thinks about people from every section and every ideology, without any discrimination. His concern is how to bring everyone into the mainstream,” Jaiswal said.

Today, the most important thing is that even the person sitting in the last row of society, the one for whom the idea of Antyodaya is meant, should also become part of the mainstream. If anyone has taken the strongest initiative in this direction, it is the Central Government through its welfare schemes,” she added.

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