Chunav Manch: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari says Nitish Kumar will become Bihar CM again

Patna:

BJP MP and Bhojpuri star Manoj Tiwari addressed the India TV Chunav Manch and said even if the BJP wins more seats than the Janata Dal-U in Bihar elections, Nitish Kumar will remain the leader. Replying to questions at the day-long conclave, Tiwari said, “We are fighting this election under Nitish Kumar’s leadership. Jab Hum Kisi Ke Netritva Mein Ladhte Hain, Toh Wahi Hamara Dulha Hota Hai, Ismen Koi Doubt Nahin Hona Chahiye (when we fight under anybody’s leadership, he is our bridegroom, there should be no doubt about this).”

Tiwari’s comments came a day after Home Minister Amit Shah said in an interview, “Who am I to decide who will be the Chief Minister of Bihar?” Shah was asked whether Nitish will be the chief minister again if the NDA was voted back to power. Shah had replied, “There are many parties within the NDA. It is for the elected legislators to select the chief minister. We are contesting the election under Nitish’s leadership. We have full trust in Nitish Kumar. So has the people of Bihar.”

Manoj Tiwari hits out at MK Stalin

Manoj Tiwari hit out at Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin for his controversial remarks against Sanatan Dharma. Tiwari said, “Stalin says, we will finish off Sanatan, and the same person campaigns for RJD in Bihar. If he has the dream to finish off Ram, Krishna and Hanuman, and if Tejashwi Babu stands with him, everybody knows what the people of Bihar will decide.”

Manoj Tiwari on Mahagathbandhan

The BJP MP said, “I have heard that leaders of Mahagathbandhan are asking aspirants to return their money (Kayi Netaon Se Paisa Maanga Ja Raha Hai Ko Jo Diya Hai, Waapaas Karen). Some leaders have sold tickets. I am hearing all this here. Think what will happen if such people come to power.”

What Manoj Tiwari said on freebies?

Asked why Nitish Kumar’s government distributed Rs 10,000 freebies to women, Manoj Tiwari replied: “When we have lots of money, why shouldn’t we? Agar Paisa Khazana Mein Hai, Toh Laabh Milna Chahiye Us Rajya Ke Logon Ko…. Zarooratmand Logon Ko.”

Manoj Tiwari on why Pawan Singh not given ticket

On why Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh joined BJP but was not given a ticket, Manoj Tiwari replied: “Who Ladhna Nahin Chahte They. ….Pawan did not want to contest assembly seat. He wants to contest parliamentary seat. But as a Bhojpuri star, he will campaign for the party.”

Asked why other Bhojpuri stars have opted to join other parties, like Ritesh Pandey and Arvind Akela joining Jan Suraaj Party and Khesari Lal Yadav and his wife joining RJD, Manoj Tiwari replied: “ I tried hard, but I cannot force a person to think differently. Everybody has the right to think. Ritesh Pandey, Khesari Bhai have their political ambitions elsewhere, What can I do? I can only persuade them. Who Bhai They, Who Bhai Hain Aur Who Bhai rahengey.”

