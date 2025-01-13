BPSC protests: Bihar governor asks Prashant Kishor to send student delegation, urges to end 'anshan'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IMAGE Bihar governor asks Prashant Kishor to end fasting

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Monday asked Prashant Kishor to end his 'anshan' and send a student delegation for discussions. As per the information shared by Jan Suraaj Party, Prashant Kishor is meeting with student representatives at Sheikhpura residence today. Jan Suraj's founder Prashant Kishore has been on a 'fast-unto-death' for the last 12 days.

Prashan Kishor's Anshan enters 12th day

47-year-old former political strategist is continuing with the 'fast-unto-death' that he initiated on January 2 in protest against alleged irregularities in 70th combined competitive examination (CCE) of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) held on December 13.

On Saturday, Kishor was discharged from a hospital in Patna following improvement in his health condition. "Prashant Kishor's 'anshan' (fast) in support of BPSC aspirants continues. He has been discharged from the hospital in the evening as his health has improved. Further details about his 'satyagraha' will be made known tomorrow," Jan Suraaj Party's statement said.

Kishor was arrested by the Police last week for staging a dharna at a prohibited site. However, a day after his arrest Kishor was admitted to a private hospital. He was kept in the ICU for a day, before being shifted to the general ward, even as his party colleagues urged the aspirants and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to put pressure on the young leader for calling off the fast.

A seven-member delegation of Jan Suraaj Party, led by working president Manoj Bharti, called on Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at the Raj Bhavan. After the meeting, Bharti told reporters that they have submitted a memorandum to the governor who expressed concern over Prashant Kishor's prolonged fast. The governor assured them of having a word with the chief minister, in the interest of students as well as well-being of Prashant Kishor.