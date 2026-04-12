BJP appoints Shivraj Singh Chouhan as central observer for Bihar legislative party leader election

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday (April 12) appointed Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the central observer to oversee the selection of its legislative party leader in Bihar. This move marks the beginning of the process to form a new government in the state, following Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's transition to the Rajya Sabha.

"The Parliamentary Board of the Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, as the Central Observer for the election of the leader of the BJP's legislative party in Bihar," BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said in a notification.

BJP legislative party meeting likely on April 14

A meeting of the BJP legislative party is likely to take place in Patna on April 14, where the party’s legislative leader is expected to be chosen.

Earlier in the day, JDU national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha stated that the process of forming the new government in Bihar will "begin after April 13."

Nitish Kumar took oath as a Rajya Sabha MP on April 10. His ways of manoeuvring alliance politics have been crucial for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) being in power in Bihar.

The move to the Rajya Sabha marks the fulfilment of Kumar's long-stated desire to serve in every legislative house in India (Bihar Assembly, Bihar Council, Lok Sabha, and finally, Rajya Sabha).

This transition effectively hands the reins of the Bihar government over to the BJP, marking a significant structural shift in the state's power dynamics ahead of future elections.

Samrat Choudhary top contender for CM post

Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary is widely seen as the frontrunner for the Chief Minister's post. Sources said the final call will rest with the party's central leadership, which is known for springing surprises with its leadership choices.

Choudhary, who is seen as the front-runner among those in the race for the top job, has experienced a meteoric rise since he joined the BJP less than a decade ago.

Hailing from the Koeri caste, an influential OBC group which both the BJP and the main opposition party RJD have been trying to woo with equal intensity, Choudhary was made the state party president in 2023 and became the Deputy CM a year later, when the NDA was back in power following the JD(U) supremo's return to the coalition.

Also Read: Posters projecting Samrat Choudhary as new CM Bihar CM put up outside BJP office in Patna | Video

Also Read: Nitish Kumar takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP, Bihar to get a new chief minister soon