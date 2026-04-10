Nitish Kumar takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP, Bihar to get a new chief minister soon

New Delhi:

Bihar's long-time Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday took oath as a Rajya Sabha member, paving the way for a big leadership change in the state. He was administered the oath as a member of the upper house in the chamber of Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan.

With Nitish Kumar assuming his role in the Rajya Sabha, his long tenure in Bihar came to an end. The ruling NDA is now likely to elect a new Chief Minister of the state on April 14. Nitish had already resigned as a member of the State Legislative Council. He stepped down on March 30 after being elected to the Rajya Sabha.

The JD(U) chief was elected to the Upper House on March 16 and was required to resign as an MLC within the mandated 14-day period following his election.

Longest serving Bihar CM

A day before assuming his new role, Nitish Kumar travelled to Delhi confirmed that he would soon step down as chief minister. Explaining his decision, he told reporters that he believed he had completed much of his work in Bihar and now intended to focus on his responsibilities in Delhi.

"I have achieved a lot in Bihar. Now I felt that I should remain here," Kumar said.

He added, "I will step down from my role there and work here. I will resign in three or four days. New individuals will be appointed as Chief Minister and Ministers."

Nitish Kumar is Bihar’s longest serving Chief Minister. He began his political journey as an MLA in 1985 and later served as a Union Minister under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

He first became Chief Minister of Bihar in 2005 and is regarded as one of the most experienced and senior political leaders in the country.

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