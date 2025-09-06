Bihariganj Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Bihariganj Assembly Election 2025: In 2020, Niranjan Kumar Mehta of the Janata Dal United (JDU) won the seat by defeating Subhashini Bundela alias Subhashini Sharad Yadav of the Indian National Congress.

Patna:

The Bihariganj constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 71 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Bihariganj Assembly constituency comes under the Madhepura Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Niranjan Kumar Mehta of the Janata Dal United (JDU) won the seat by defeating Subhashini Bundela alias Subhashini Sharad Yadav of the Indian National Congress (INC) with a margin of 18,711 votes.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, JDU candidate Dinesh Chandra Yadav won from the Madhepura Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,74,534 votes by defeating Kumar Charandeep of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Bihariganj Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,86,896 voters in the Bihariganj constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 86,250 were male and 98,853 were female voters. No voters belonged to the third gender. 1793 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bihariganj in 2020 was 226 (215 men and 11 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Bihariganj constituency was 1,73,208. Out of this, 80,702 voters were male, 92,074 were female and none belonged to third gender. There were 361 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bihariganj in 2015 was 177 (127 men and 50 women).

Bihariganj Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Bihariganj constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Bihariganj Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Bihariganj Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Bihariganj Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Niranjan Kumar Mehta of the Janata Dal United (JDU) won the seat with a margin of 18,711 votes. He polled 81,531 votes with a vote share of 43.63%. He defeated Subhashini Bundela of the Indian National Congress (INC), who got 62,820 votes (33.61%). Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Vijay Kumar Mehta stood third with 8,693 votes (4.69%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Niranjan Kumar Mehta of the Janata Dal United won the seat. He polled 78,361 votes with a vote share of 45.26%. Ravindra Charan Yadav of the BJP got 49,108 votes (28.36%) and was the runner-up.

2020: Niranjan Kumar Mehta (Janata Dal United)

2015: Niranjan Kumar Mehta (Janata Dal United)

2010: Renu Kumari (Janata Dal United)

2005: Jai Nandan Prasad Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2000: Jai Nandan Prasad Yadav (Janata Dal United)

1995: Nagendra Prasad Yadav (Janata Dal)

1990: Ravindra Prasad Sahi (Indian National Congress)

1985: Ravindra Prasad Sahi (Independent)

1980: Nagendra Prasad Yadav (Indian National Congress)

1977: Ram Charitra Rai Yadav (Indian National Congress)

Bihariganj Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Bihariganj Assembly constituency was 1,85,293 or 60.53 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,70,269 or 60.96 per cent.