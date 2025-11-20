Bihar to be among India's most developed states: Nitish Kumar's first message after taking oath as CM Excluding Kumar, a total of 26 ministers took the oath—14 representing the BJP, 8 from the JDU, 2 from the LJP(RV), along with one each from HAM and the RLM.

Patna:

Newly elected Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said Bihar will be in the list of India’s most developed states. After taking oath for the 10th time, Kumar said the NDA will work towards fulfilling the promises with the help of Centre. CM Nitish also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attending his oath ceremony in Patna.

He also thanked Home Minister Amit Shah and CM of several states who attended his oath ceremony.

“I extend my heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the esteemed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for gracing the oath-taking ceremony today. At the same time, I warmly welcome the honorable Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji, the esteemed Chief Ministers from various states, honorable Union Ministers, all distinguished persons, and special guests,” CM Nitish posted on X.

“With the resolve for all-round development of Bihar, the NDA government in the state will work with full commitment with the cooperation of the Central Government. I am confident that with the cooperation and blessings of the people of Bihar, we will include Bihar in the category of the most developed states in the country,” he added.

Kumar is counted among the country’s ten longest-serving chief ministers, having held the position for 19 years.

Excluding Kumar, a total of 26 ministers took the oath—14 representing the BJP, 8 from the JDU, 2 from the LJP(RV), along with one each from HAM and the RLM.

Bihar Election 2025

In the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, the NDA secured a commanding victory, winning a total of 202 seats. Among its allies, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, while the Janata Dal (United) made a strong comeback, increasing its tally to 85 seats. The Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) captured 19 seats, and the HAM and RLM won 5 and 4 seats, respectively.

In stark contrast, the Mahagathbandhan suffered a crushing defeat, managing only 35 seats in total. The RJD, which had been the largest party in 2020, was reduced to 25 seats, while the Congress could secure just six.

ALSO READ: