Bihar reels under severe heatwave, temp soars over 40 degree Celsius at 12 places in state | Check list

Patna:

Parts of Bihar reeled under an intense heatwave on Wednesday, with temperatures shooting past the 40 degrees Celsius mark in at least a dozen locations across the state. The blistering heat made life difficult for residents, with people advised to stay indoors during peak afternoon hours.

According to weather officials, several districts recorded sweltering conditions as the mercury continued to climb, marking one of the harshest spells of the season so far. The oppressive heat not only disrupted daily routines but also raised concerns over health and water availability in some regions.

Authorities have urged the public to remain hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, and take necessary precautions to beat the heat. With no immediate relief in sight, the state remains on high alert for worsening heatwave conditions in the coming days, as per officials.

List of places that crossed the 40 degrees Celsius mark:

Buxar: 42.8 degrees

42.8 degrees Gopalganj: 41.7 degrees

41.7 degrees Dehri: 41.5 degrees

41.5 degrees Bjojpur: 40.8 degrees

40.8 degrees Patna: 40.8 degrees

40.8 degrees Gayaji: 40.6 degrees

40.6 degrees Aurangabad: 40.6 degrees

40.6 degrees Motihari: 40.5 degrees

40.5 degrees Valmiki Nagar (West Champaran): 40.4 degrees

40.4 degrees Saran: 40.4 degrees

40.4 degrees Darbhanga: 40.4 degrees

40.4 degrees Ziradei (Siwan): 40.1 degrees

Heatwave to continue in state over next few days

The scorching conditions will continue in several parts of the state over the next few days, the MeT department said. "People are advised to avoid heat exposure, keep cool and avoid dehydration", said a senior official of the Bihar Disaster Management department.

When will monsoon arrive in North India?

According to the IMD, strong monsoon rains are likely in southern India between 12 and 15 June. Northern India, including the Delhi-NCR region, is also expected to see monsoon progression soon after. The monsoon is likely to reach Delhi around 28 to 29 June, possibly a day or two earlier than usual.

(With PTI inputs)

