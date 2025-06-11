IMD weather update: North India reels under severe heatwave, monsoon arrival likely by late June Severe heatwave conditions continue to grip northwestern and eastern India. Bathinda in Punjab recorded the highest temperature in the country. In Delhi, Tuesday was the hottest day of the season so far.

New Delhi:

A brutal heatwave continues to affect Delhi and several parts of India, with temperatures soaring well above normal across northern and central regions. States including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Bihar and Jharkhand are facing extreme heat conditions, with daytime highs frequently crossing 45 degrees Celsius. In some areas, temperatures have approached the 50-degree mark, making outdoor activity dangerous and prompting health advisories. The India Meteorological Department has issued orange alerts in several regions, including Delhi, where the heat index has been especially high. Relief is expected as monsoon rains begin advancing in southern India by mid-June.

Even parts of Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh are seeing heatwave-like conditions. Over the past week, temperatures have surged by 8 to 13 degrees Celsius across many regions. In some areas of Punjab and Rajasthan, temperatures have approached the 50°C mark.

Bathinda emerges as hottest place in India

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bathinda district in Punjab recorded the highest temperature in the country on Tuesday, reaching 47.6 degrees Celsius. This was followed by Ganganagar in Rajasthan where the mercury soared to 47.4 degrees Celsius.

Other cities in Rajasthan also reported extreme maximum temperatures: Kota at 46.3°C, Churu at 45.5°C, Chittorgarh at 45.4°C and Bikaner at 45.3°C.

Scorching heat in Haryana, UP, Madhya Pradesh

In Haryana, Sirsa recorded a maximum of 46.2°C, Rohtak 46.1°C and Narnaul 45.2°C. Madhya Pradesh also faced harsh conditions with Nowgong recording 46.1°C, Narmadapuram 45.9°C, Guna 45.4°C, Tikamgarh 45.2°C and Sagar 45°C.

Jhansi was the hottest location in Uttar Pradesh, registering 46°C, followed by Aurai at 45.2°C and Agra at 45.1°C. Relief from the heat is expected to begin gradually from 13 June across northwest India.

Orange alert in Delhi

Delhi is under an orange alert due to severe heat. On Wednesday, temperatures in Aya Nagar reached 45.5°C, Palam 44.6°C, Ridge 45°C, Lodhi Road 43.6°C and Safdarjung 43.8°C.

Similar weather is expected to continue in the Delhi-NCR region on Thursday, although some relief through night-time rainfall is possible.

When will monsoon arrive in north India?

According to the IMD, strong monsoon rains are likely in southern India between 12 and 15 June.

Northern India, including the Delhi-NCR region, is also expected to see monsoon progression soon after. The monsoon is likely to reach Delhi around 28 to 29 June, possibly a day or two earlier than usual.