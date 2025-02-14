Bihar's Nitish honoured in London, and it's not Kumar | Here's the story

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Bihar Legislative Assembly

Nitish Mishra awarded in London: In what comes as a significant development for Bihar, its Industry and Tourism Minister, Nitish Mishra, has received the India-UK Achievers Honours 2025. The minister received the award in the Government and Politics category at a function held in London to mark the achievements of Indian students and alumni of UK institutions.

Mishra is credited in Bihar for being instrumental in driving reforms through technology as a minister in the state government. A statement says that with strong UK ties, he brings global best practices to Bihar and is a Harvard Kennedy School alumnus.

Mishra, 51, who is a history graduate from the University of Delhi, completed his MBA from the FORE School of Management, New Delhi, and the Maastricht School of Management, Netherlands. He is also a postgraduate in Global Political Economy from the University of Hull.

Organised by the National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) UK, in collaboration with the UK Department for Business and Trade, British Council, Universities UK International, Chevening, UK Council for International Student Affairs, London Higher, and UCAS, the awards honour individuals who have made significant contributions across various fields, news agency PTI reports.

The winners of the awards were selected by an 11-member jury. From a large pool of applicants, five contenders were shortlisted in each category, which included Government and Politics, Art, Culture, Entertainment and Sports, Business and Entrepreneurship, Society, Policy and Law, Education, Science and Innovation, and Media and Journalism.

The award was open to Indian students and alumni who have studied in the UK and made remarkable professional and social contributions. A special felicitation ceremony was organised at the Cholmondeley Room and Terrace of the British Parliament (House of Lords) to felicitate the finalists. The ceremony was attended by Indian and British dignitaries on February 12.

(With inputs from PTI)