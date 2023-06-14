Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Bihar MLAs, MLCs 'development fund' hiked by Rs 1 crore

Bihar news: The Bihar government announced an increase in the development fund of MLAs and MLCs from Rs 3 crore to Rs 4 crore annually, an official said. The decision to this effect was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he said on Tuesday (June 13).

The MLAs and MLCs can now use more funds under the Chief Minister Local Area Development Scheme (CMLADS), the official said. The hike will be effective from the current financial year.

Meanwhile, Bihar minister Santosh Kumar Suman resigned on Tuesday alleging pressure from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) to merge the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) founded by his father and ex-CM Jitan Ram Manjhi. Cabinet notification about acceptance of the resignation came shortly afterwards, in a clear indication that it was curtains for the four MLAs strong HAM in the ruling Mahagathbandhan.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, whom Suman had handed over his resignation, told reporters, "The letter of resignation speaks of the inability to stay together because of personal reasons."

"This clearly implies that HAM, of which Suman is the national president, ceases to be a constituent of the Mahagathbandhan," said Chaudhary, who was accompanied by Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan'.

Yadav pointed out that it was his RJD which had helped Suman get elected to the legislative council in 2018, maintaining that he did not believe the contention that he was under any type of pressure.

"I have been witness to the respect they got from the chief minister. Manjhi was made the chief minister (in 2014) by Nitish Kumar who also made his son a minister two and a half years ago and helped the latter retain his ministerial berth last year, when HAM followed JD(U) in quitting NDA and joining Mahagathbandhan," said Yadav.

Lalan ridiculed the contention of Suman, who held SC and ST welfare portfolio, that JD(U) was putting pressure for a merger.

