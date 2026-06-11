Bihar issues new guidelines for govt teachers, warns disciplinary action against violators

Patna:

The Bihar Education Department on Thursday issued an order and barred government school teachers from teaching at coaching centres, private tuition classes and other commercial educational institutions. The department also issued warning that strict disciplinary action will be taken against those found violating the directive.

The Bihar government said no government school teacher shall engage in teaching at coaching centers, private tuition classes, or commercial institutions—whether located within the school premises or elsewhere. “Any teacher found involved in such activities will be deemed to have violated the prescribed code of conduct for teachers, and strict disciplinary action will be taken against them,” the order said.

Read the official notification

(Image Source : REPORTER )Bihar issues new guidelines for govt teachers.

A notice sent to all District Education Officers in the state by Sajjan R, Director of Secondary Education, Bihar, which states: "You are aware that in recent years, teachers have been recruited through the Bihar Public Service Commission for schools ranging from primary to higher secondary levels across the state. Adequate numbers of teachers are now available in all schools. In this context, it is essential that teachers remain accountable for the students' education. Teachers appointed in government schools are also provided with periodic training to maintain the quality of instruction. For the holistic development of children, it is imperative that teachers impart quality education to the students of their respective schools."

The notice further states: "When teachers engage in teaching at coaching centers, private tuition classes, or commercial institutions—whether on or off school premises—the education of students in their own schools is adversely affected. Therefore, you must ensure that no government school teacher undertakes teaching work at such institutions. If any teacher is found involved in these activities, it will be considered a violation of the prescribed code of conduct, and strict disciplinary action must be taken against them accordingly."

Govt teachers to devote attention to duties in schools

The department stated that government teachers are expected to devote their full professional attention to their duties in schools and are not permitted to engage in private teaching activities for monetary gain.

The Bihar government officials said the move aims to ensure that teachers focus on improving the quality of education in government schools and remain available to students during official working hours.

District authorities asked to monitor compliance

In the order, the Bihar government directed district education authorities to monitor compliance with the order and identify teachers involved in coaching institutes or private tuition arrangements.

The order from the Bihar government comes amid ongoing efforts by the Samrat Choudhary government to strengthen the school education system and improve learning outcomes in government-run institutions. With the new order, the Bihar government made it clear that government school teachers must refrain from participating in commercial teaching activities and focus exclusively on their duties within the public education system.

Also Read:

New Rules for coaching centres in Bihar: What are key changes announced by CM Samrat Choudhary