Chaos in Patna after speeding bus crushes man to death; several vehicles torched

Patna:

Violence gripped parts of Bihar's capital Patna on Friday after a person was crushed to death by a speeding bus in the Badi Pahadi area of the city. The incident enraged the locals, who smashed the windows of the bus before setting it on fire.

The incident caused a complete chaos in the area, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Agamkuan police station. It also led to a 10 kilometre traffic jam after which extra police personnel were deployed to disperse the crowd.

However, the protesters even clashed with the police and pelted stones at them, and set a police station on fire. Three police vehicles were also torched, which only increased the chaos in the area. The police have increased its presence and trying to bring the situation under control, and restoring the vehicular movement.

"Three personnel were deployed here when the police station was torched. They smashed everything inside it. It seems they were the locals. The ACP met the agitators but the violence continued," a police official told India TV.

Top officials, including Patna City Sub District Magistrate (SDM) Satyam Sahay, have arrived at the spot to take a stock of the situation. Sahay said officials have removed the deceased's body from the road and traffic flow has been restored. He further said probe is on to identify those behind the violence.

"A road accident occurred. Following the accident, the road was blocked using the deceased's body, and acts of violence took place during this time," he told news agency ANI.

The locals, meanwhile, have claimed that the road is not in an appropriate condition and alleged that the bus was over speeding which caused the man's death, whose identity has not been revealed by the police.

"The road is not in a good condition. The bus was in speed... The commuters in the bus were not harmed, they were likely from the nearby villages. The violence happened after the man died. The locals smashed the bus and set it on fire," a local told India TV.

A first information report (FIR) has now been registered and further investigation is underway.

With inputs from Bittu Kumar.

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