Bihar horror: Three-year-old boy stabbed to death in Muzaffarpur

In a bone-chilling incident, a three-year-old boy was stabbed to death by a person in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, police said on Wednesday. The horrific incident took place on Tuesday at Dighra village. The police have arrested the accused, a senior officer said.

The police said that after getting the information about the incident, their team reached the spot and took the boy to a local hospital. However, the child succumbed to injuries during treatment, Muzaffarpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO-2) Vinita Sinha said.

Accused was angry with child for playing outside his house

The residents of the village said that the incident took place when the deceased boy, along with other friends, was playing outside the accused's house. They said that the family members of the accused did not wanted kids to play outside their house. And therefore, he stabbed the boy.

SDPO-2 Vinita said, "Locals said when boys were playing outside the accused's house on Tuesday evening, he came out and stabbed the boy. They also claimed that the accused was mentally unstable." She also added that further investigation into the case was underway.

Minor boy shot dead in Bihar's Munger

Earlier on Tuesday, police stated that a 17-year-old boy was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Bihar’s Munger district. The deceased was identified as Tapashwi Kumar (17). In a statement police said, “Kumar was shot at by unidentified persons in Mandal Tola locality in Vasudevpur area. The accused then fled from the spot.

The boy was immediately taken to the nearest hospital where he died.” The statement further said that the manhunt for the accused was started and an investigation was also underway.

(With PTI Inputs)

