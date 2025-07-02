Bihar govt launches 'CM-PRATIGYA' scheme to empower youth with skill development and internships Bihar CM Nitish Kumar launches the CM-PRATIGYA scheme to empower youth with skill training, internships, and financial support, aiming to create a self-reliant, job-ready generation.

Patna:

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced the launch of a new initiative aimed at empowering the state's youth through skill development, internships, and career advancement opportunities. The scheme, titled CM-PRATIGYA (Chief Minister - Promotion of Readiness, Awareness and Technical Insights for Guiding Youth Advancement), has been approved by the state cabinet under the Saat Nischay-2 (Seven Resolves Part 2) development program.

Taking to the social media platform X, Nitish Kumar expressed his satisfaction over the approval of the scheme and funding allocation, highlighting the government’s commitment to creating a skilled, self-reliant, and employment-ready generation.

"The CM-PRATIGYA scheme will provide advanced skills, better employability, leadership development, and new opportunities to the youth of Bihar," he wrote. "This visionary initiative will play a significant role in shaping the future of our young population."

Financial support for youth under CM-PRATIGYA

The scheme includes monthly financial support to youths undergoing skill development training and internships:

Rs 4,000 per month for youth who have passed Class 12 and are undergoing skill training.

Rs 5,000 per month for ITI or diploma holders undergoing training.

Rs 6,000 per month for graduate or postgraduate youths engaged in internships.

Target: One lakh internships by 2030

The Bihar government has set an ambitious goal of facilitating internships for 1 lakh youth between 2025-26 and 2030-31 across various institutions. These internships aim to provide practical experience and enhance employability among graduates and diploma holders.

Objective: Empowerment and employment

The CM emphasised that the state’s long-term objective is to make youth self-reliant, technically skilled, and job-oriented, thereby securing their futures.

"We are determined to empower our youth and provide them with ample employment opportunities," Nitish Kumar stated.

Political significance ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections

The announcement of CM-PRATIGYA also comes in the backdrop of the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections slated for later this year. With unemployment and youth development being key electoral issues, the scheme is seen as a strategic move by the Nitish Kumar-led government to boost public sentiment and strengthen voter confidence among the youth.

The CM-PRATIGYA scheme is part of Bihar’s broader effort to strengthen its employment ecosystem through a blend of education, skill training, and on-the-ground exposure, especially at a politically crucial time.