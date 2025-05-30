Bihar govt forms upper caste development commission ahead of elections, BJP leader named chairman The Bihar government has formed an Upper Caste Development Commission ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections, signaling a strategic move to strengthen its caste-based voter outreach.

Patna:

With the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections fast approaching, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s government has taken a politically strategic step by forming a Development Commission for Upper Castes, aimed at addressing the concerns and welfare of the forward caste communities in the state. The move is widely seen as a bid to consolidate the upper-caste vote bank ahead of the crucial polls.

Senior BJP leader to head the commission

The newly constituted commission will be chaired by senior BJP leader Mahachandra Singh, while Rajiv Ranjan Prasad, national spokesperson of JD(U), has been appointed as the vice-chairman. The panel also includes Dayanand Rai, Jai Krishna Jha, and Rajkumar Singh as members.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration Department, all members, including the chairman and vice-chairman, will serve a term of three years. The commission’s mandate is to frame and oversee development policies targeted specifically at upper-caste communities, signaling the government’s intent to address caste-based socio-economic disparities.

Restructuring of minority commission precedes the move

Just a day before this announcement, the Bihar government restructured the State Minority Commission, appointing Ghulam Rasool Balyawi as its new chairman. A seasoned JD(U) leader and former Member of Parliament, Balyawi will lead a panel comprising 10 members to strengthen welfare schemes aimed at minority communities. The back-to-back moves reflect the government's efforts to engage with key voter blocs across caste and community lines.

Intensifying political strategies ahead of polls

As the election season gains momentum, all major political parties in Bihar are actively shaping their campaign strategies. The RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) has already announced a promise of Rs 2,500 monthly assistance for women if voted to power—an attempt to woo female voters.

Meanwhile, the BJP-led NDA, which includes JD(U), LJP (Ram Vilas), HAM (Secular), and RLSP, is gearing up for a show of strength through joint rallies across the state, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to spearhead the campaign.

With caste and community dynamics at the centre of Bihar’s political narrative, the formation of the Upper Caste Development Commission marks a significant development in the pre-election landscape.