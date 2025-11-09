Violence erupts in Bihar's Gopalganj, police vehicle torched; several detained | Updates However, the situation is under control after the police used tear gas shells to disperse the crowd and deployed extra personnel.

Gopalganj:

Violence erupted in Bihar's Gopalganj on Sunday evening following false rumours of a biker's death in an accident, said officials, while adding that the mob had also torched a police vehicle. However, the situation is under control after the police used tear gas shells to disperse the crowd and deployed extra personnel.

Speaking to reporters, Gopalganj Superintendent of Police (SP) Avdhesh Dixit said the violence broke out between 6.30 and 7 pm after three boys who were going on a bike met with an accident while trying to avoid a car that suddenly came in front of them. The three were injured in the incident and were shifted to a local hospital for treatment.

The injured have been identified as Nand Kumar Chauhan, Ehsan Ali, and Raja Hussain. According to a media report, the three are residents of Gopalganj's Sareya Mohalla.

"A Scorpio came speeding from the front. While trying to avoid the Scorpio, the bike riders met with an accident. They got injured and taken to the hospital for treatment," Dixit was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

However, a false rumour was circulated that one of the boys has died after which an angry mob torched a police vehicle that was present there when the accident took place, Dixit said. He further said that a probe has been launched, while adding that the situation is currently under control.

A forensic team has also been deployed to collect evidence and samples from the spot, and a first information report (FIR) has also been registered.

"Those responsible for this mischief will be identified, and action will be taken against them. It is not yet clear which vehicle caused the accident. An investigation will determine how the accident occurred. To disperse the crowd, we also used tear gas," Dixit said, adding that some people have been detained.