'As many yatras as he wants...': Amit Shah's 'Italy' jibe at Rahul Gandhi in Bihar's Arwal Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Taking a swipe at the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha over his 'vote chori' allegations, the senior BJP leader also questioned why Gandhi didn't lodge a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Patna:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday made a blistering attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his 'vote chori' allegations and 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', and said his march was an attempt to save the infiltrators in Bihar. Addressing a poll rally in Arwal, Shah said Gandhi can conduct yatras from Patna to Italy, but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will expel every infiltrator from the country and Bihar.

"Not long ago, Rahul Gandhi embarked on a major Yatra... This yatra was to save the infiltrators... Rahul Gandhi can undertake as many yatras as he wants, from Patna to Italy, but he won't be able to save the infiltrators," Shah said. "He is more concerned with about the infiltrators from Bangladesh than with the youth of Bihar."

Taking a swipe at the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha over his 'vote chori' allegations, the senior BJP leader also questioned why Gandhi didn't lodge a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI). "Press the EVM button, in favour of NDA candidates, with such force that it sends shock waves as far as Italy," Shah said.

In his address, Shah also criticised the Congress for 'not taking' action against Pakistan, and said terrorists regularly used to carry out terror strike in India when former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi were in power at the Centre. However, terrorists are being given a befitting reply under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"In future, if terrorists from Pakistan dare to carry out an attack again, bullets fired by them will be retaliated with mortar shells. Do you know where these mortar shells will be manufactured? In Bihar, in Sasaram, as Modi is trying to build a defence corridor here," the union home minister said.

He also asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will return to power in the state. However, he urged the people to "be on guard and not get complacent", and vote for the ruling alliance in second phase of Bihar elections.

"I can tell you, in advance, the outcome of the ongoing elections. This is my 37th rally in the state, and I can say that Lalu ji and his allies are going to be wiped out in the first phase itself," the former BJP president said.

The phase 1 of polling was held in Bihar on November 6. The polling for phase 2 will take place on November 6, and the results will be declared on November 14.