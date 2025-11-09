Bihar Elections 2025: Sanjay Jha confident of NDA win, Nitish Kumar to lead state as CM again He emphasised that Nitish’s governance has earned trust across communities and that Bihar's young population and economic development will drive the state into the top 10 in the next five years.

Patna:

In an exclusive interview with India TV, Janata Dal (United) Executive President Sanjay Jha expressed strong confidence in the NDA’s performance in the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections. He said, “A large number of women have voted. In the first phase, we are winning by a big margin. With this victory, the margin will only increase. At the Centre, Modi is leading, and in Bihar, the combination of Nitish Kumar will deliver.”

Bihar poised to become Top-10 state in the next five years

Jha highlighted Nitish Kumar’s widespread acceptance across communities. “Every community has appreciated Nitish’s work. This time, caste barriers will break in Bihar elections. Nitish Kumar has conducted nearly 100 campaigns. Bihar’s elections are about Nitish Kumar’s leadership. The double-engine government is benefiting the state. Bihar can enter the top 10 states in the next five years. The state has a large young population,” he said.

Migration in north Bihar a major challenge

Addressing regional issues, Jha noted, “North Bihar’s biggest problem is migration. Nitish has resolved many challenges, but without investment, there are no opportunities for people in Bihar. The state cannot afford to lose this situation.”

Special state status legally impossible

Jha clarified that granting special state status to Bihar is legally unfeasible. He added, “Nitish Kumar is a leader with his finger on the pulse. This time, NDA will come to power with a strong mandate. Bihar’s public trusts Nitish’s leadership. Compared to 20 years, people know the leader’s track record. Whenever voter turnout increased, our government came to power. Women have actively participated in voting, and their lives have changed significantly in the last 20 years. Bihar now has the highest number of women in police services.”

Smooth NDA governance, RJD issues highlighted

On alliances, Jha said, “Running the government with BJP has never been a problem. With RJD, governance faced several challenges. NDA parties are united, with no confusion among leaders. Mahagathbandhan lacks consensus among its leaders.”

Nitish Kumar set to return as Chief Minister

Jha confirmed that Nitish Kumar will lead the NDA in the elections. “The Mahagathbandhan distributed portfolios before the elections, but NDA is contesting under Nitish’s leadership. The elections are focused on Nitish’s work and his leadership. After the results on November 14, Nitish Kumar will become the Chief Minister again,” he said.