Monday, February 12, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Bihar
  4. Bihar Floor Test LIVE: Will Nitish Kumar win trust vote? Eyes on Tejashwi's 'Khela'
Live now

Bihar Floor Test LIVE: Will Nitish Kumar win trust vote? Eyes on Tejashwi's 'Khela'

Senior police officers of Patna made a brief visit to Tejashwi Yadav's government bungalow late night on Sunday reportedly on a complaint of 'missing' MLA Chetan Anand.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk Patna Updated on: February 12, 2024 8:41 IST
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Image Source : PTI Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

The Trust Vote of the new Bihar government will take place on Monday (February 12) where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will prove his majority. Kumar is all set to become the Bihar CM for the ninth time. Meanwhile, in a new development senior police officers of Patna made a brief visit to Tejashwi Yadav's government bungalow late night on Sunday reportedly on a complaint of 'missing' RJD MLA Chetan Anand. There are a total of 128 MLAs are part of the JDU-NDA alliance as of now. These include MLAs from the JD(U), the BJP and the HAM(S). One among them is an Independent MLA. Meanwhile, RLD has 114 MLAs including Congress those from Congress and Left.

 

Live updates :Bihar Floor Test

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Feb 12, 2024 8:41 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    'JDU-NDA government will prove its majority on the floor': BJP

    BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain says, "Under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, the JDU-NDA government will prove its majority on the floor. Our numbers are going to increase. Nothing will happen no matter what the opposition does...Jungle Raj will not return to Bihar..."

  • Feb 12, 2024 7:56 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    NDA will get more numbers than required in the floor test: BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain

    "NDA will get more numbers than required in the floor test" says BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain on Bihar floor test.

  • Feb 12, 2024 7:54 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    JD(U) confident of winning trust vote

  • Feb 12, 2024 7:53 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Police outside Tejashwi Yadav's residence

  • Feb 12, 2024 7:52 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    RJD workers guard Tejashwi Yadav's residence in Patna fearing police action

    RJD workers guard Tejashwi Yadav's residence in Patna fearing police action

  • Feb 12, 2024 7:51 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Visuals from outside Tejashwi Yadav's residence

    Visuals from outside the residence of former deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in Patna.

  • Feb 12, 2024 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Heavy security around Tejashwi Yadav's residence in Patna

    A heavy security cordon was thrown around the residence of the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, in Patna, a day before the crucial floor test of the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in the state.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Bihar

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Bihar News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement