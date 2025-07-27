Bihar Elections: Chirag Paswan, Prashant Kishor have joined hands, claims Pappu Yadav Bihar Elections 2025: Speaking to reporters in Patna, Pappu Yadav also said that he would welcome Chirag Paswan into his camp if he doesn't like it with the BJP-led NDA.

Patna:

Union Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan and Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor have joined hands with each other ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, and the latter should declare the former as chief ministerial candidate, said Independent MP from Purnia, Pappu Yadav, on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Yadav also said that he would welcome Paswan into his camp if he doesn't like it with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). "Chirag Paswan and Prashant Kishor have joined hands. Prashant Kishor should announce Chirag Paswan as the Chief Minister," Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Everyone knows that if they win even a few seats, it will cause trouble for the JD-U and trouble for Nitish ji. If Chirag ji doesn't like it there, we will welcome him," he said.

Chirag Paswan takes a dig at Nitish Kumar

Yadav's remark comes a day after the Union Minister publicly criticised the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar for failing to control the law and order situation in the state. In a statement, Chirag said he "feels sorry" for supporting a regime that has "surrendered" to the criminals in the state.

"I regret (afsos hota hai) having to support a government which is unable to prevent such crimes. We should think of the trauma the victims of such incidents have to undergo. The situation has, indeed, become scary," Chirag, who leads the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), said.

His remarks have caused a row in Bihar and given the opposition ammo to assault the NDA in the state, where a rise in crimes such as rapes, murders, and kidnappings has been reported. On Saturday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav also took a dig at the NDA , but also blamed Chirag for doing nothing.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JD-U) was quick to defend the chief minister, saying he is committed to improving the law and order situation in the state. "Those too concerned about law and order in the state would do well to first ensure that they do not induct people with criminal antecedents in their party," said JD-U national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad.