Bihar Election Results 2025: Who is leading in Jamui and Sheikhpura districts? Jamui and Sheikhpura districts in southern Bihar have drawn significant attention during the counting. These districts often influence regional outcomes because of their diverse population, which includes Yadav, Kurmi, Dalit, Muslim, and tribal communities.

Patna:

Vote counting is underway across all 243 Assembly constituencies in Bihar, and trends show the NDA heading toward a strong victory.

The counting process began with postal ballots, followed by the opening of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at 8:30 am. This two-phase election in Bihar saw a record voter turnout of 67.13 percent—the highest since 1951. Notably, women voted in larger numbers than men, with a turnout of 71.6 percent compared to 62.8 percent among male voters.

Post-poll surveys by several agencies also indicated a clear advantage for the National Democratic Alliance. The India TV–Matrize Exit Poll projected the NDA to win between 147 and 167 seats, comfortably crossing the majority mark of 122 in the 243-seat Assembly.

Who is leading in Jamui district: Seat-wise

Constituency no. Constituency name Leading candidate Party 240 Sikandra Praphull Kumar Manjhi Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) 241 Jamui Shreyashi Singh Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) 242 Jhajha Damodar Rawat Janata Dal United 243 Chakai Sumit Kumar Singh Janata Dal United

Who is leading in Sheikhpura: Seat-wise