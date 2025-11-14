PM Modi to address BJP workers at 6 pm today as NDA heads for landslide victory in Bihar Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: The BJP-led NDA is set for a landslide victory in Bihar where assembly elections were held in two phases - November 6 and 11.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi at 6 pm on Friday where he will address the party workers, as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set for a landslide victory in Bihar where assembly elections were held in two phases on November 6 and 11.

As per the current data available on website of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the NDA is leading on 197 seats, with the BJP surging on 89 seats. Its alliance partners, the Janata Dal United (JDU) and Union Minister Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) are leading on 89 and 21 seats, respectively.

Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) are leading on four seats each.

Mahagathbandhan falls behind

The Mahagathbandhan or the grand alliance seems to routed out in Bihar. According to the trends by the apex poll body, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is leading on just 30 seats, while it seems that the Congress and Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) will unlikely open their accounts in Bihar.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) are leading on four and one seats, respectively.