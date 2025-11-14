Bihar Election Results 2025: Tej Pratap Yadav-led Janshakti Janata Dal's lackluster performance Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: Tej Pratap was expelled from the RJD by party patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav earlier this year for his 'irresponsible conduct'. However, the former Bihar minister denied all the allegations that was leveled against him.

Patna:

Tej Pratap Yadav's Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) failed to make an impact in elections to the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly as it looks like the party will unlikely open its account in the state, according to the trends available at the Election Commission of India (ECI) website.

Tej Pratap was expelled from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) by party patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav earlier this year for his 'irresponsible conduct'. However, the former Bihar minister denied all the allegations that was leveled against him and blamed 'Jai Chands' (a metaphor for traitors) in the family.

Later, Lalu Yadav's elder son floated his own party, the JJD, fielding candidates on 22 seats - Narkatiyanganj, Govindganj, Madhepura, Belsand, Benipur, Barauli, Kuchaikot, Baniapur, Mahua, Mahnar, Mohiuddinnagar, Bakhtiarpur, Patna Sahib, Maner, Bikram, Jagdishpur, Shahpur, Dumraon, Atri, Wazirganj, Wazirganj, and Nautan.

JJD's lacklustre performance

In most of the seats on which it contested elections, JJD candidates are terribly struggling. Even in Mahua, which Tej Pratap had won in 2015 Assembly polls, the expelled RJD leader is trailing against Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) candidate Sanjay Kumar Singh. Notably, the results fall in line with the exit polls had predicted for the JJD.

The results are a massive setback for Tej Pratap, who had earlier predicted that his party will win between 10 and 15 seats in the state. "Let’s see what happens. The results will be out on November 14. I am not omniscient, so I cannot tell you anything," he had said.

NDA set to sweep Bihar

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set for a landslide victory in Bihar and is expected to win more than 200 seats, according to the trends by the apex poll body. The NDA constitutes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Janata Dal-United (JD-U), Union Minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJP-RM), Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).

It must be noted that the India TV-Maitrize exit poll had also predicted a NDA victory in the state.

The polling for the assembly elections had taken place in two phases - November 6 and 11. This year, Bihar witnessed an unprecedented voter turnout of 66.91 per cent in the history of state polls since 1951, according to the data shared by the top poll body.