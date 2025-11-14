Bihar Election Results 2025: Who is leading/trailing in Sheohar, Madhepura and Saharsa districts? Bihar Election Results 2025: The NDA, which constitutes the BJP, the JD-U, the Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJP-RM), the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and the RLM, is all set for a landslide victory in Bihar.

Patna:

In a huge setback for the opposition unity, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is all set to retain power in Bihar as it has taken a lead on 190 seats, according to the data available on the Election Commission of India's (ECI) official website. The NDA, which constitutes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Janata Dal-United (JD-U), the Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJP-RM), the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), is also set to sweep the Sheohar, Madhepura and Saharsa districts.

While the Mahagathbandhan - which includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation), the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and the Communist Party of India (CPI) - is struggling in the above districts.

By the time this copy was filed, JDU candidate Shweta Gupta was leading in the Sheohar assembly constituency, which falls in the Sheohar district.

BJP's Narendra Narayan Yadav is leading, JDU's Niranjan Kumar Mehta is ahead in Bihariganj, JDU's Ramesh Rishi is leading in Singheshwar and JDU's Kavita Kumari Saha is leading in Madhepura. All these four districts fall in the Madhepura district.

JDU's Ratnesh Sada is leading in Sonbarsha, BJP's Alok Ranjan is leading in Saharsa and LJP's Sanjay Kumar Singh is leading in Simri Bakhtiarpur. Only in Mahishi, RJD candidate Gautam Krishna is leading. All these constituencies fall in the Saharsa district.

Sheohar district

Sheohar district Assembly Constituency Candidate Name Candidate Party Result Sheohar Shweta Gupta JDU Result in Progress

Madhepura district

Madhepura district Assembly Constituency Candidate Name Candidate Party Result Alamnagar Narendra Narayan Yadav BJP Result in Progress Bihariganj Niranjan Kumar Mehta JDU Result in Progress Singheshwar Ramesh Rishi JDU Result in Progress Madhepura Kavita Kumari Saha JDU Result in Progress

Saharsa district