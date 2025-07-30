Bihar CM Nitish Kumar hikes incentives for ASHA, Mamta workers | Check revised amounts Months ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been making a series of announcements. On Wednesday morning, he made yet another major declaration, bringing good news for ASHA and Mamta workers across the state.

Patna:

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday morning announced a hike in the incentive amount of ASHA and Mamta workers. It is pertinent to mention that the Chief Minister has been making a series of announcements ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, which is scheduled to be held later this year.

Check revised amounts here

In an X post, Bihar CM said that the ASHA workers will now be provided with an incentive amount of Rs 3,000 instead of Rs 1,000. Mamta workers will be provided with an incentive amount of Rs 600 per delivery instead of Rs 300.

"Since the formation of the government in November 2005, we have worked extensively to improve health services. ASHA and Mamta workers have played a significant role in enhancing health services in rural areas. Keeping this in mind and honoring the important contribution of ASHA and Mamta workers in strengthening health services in rural areas, a decision has been made to increase their honorarium.

ASHA workers will now be provided with an incentive amount of Rs 3,000 instead of Rs 1,000. Similarly, Mamta workers will be provided with an incentive amount of Rs 600 per delivery instead of Rs 300, which will further boost their morale and strengthen health services in rural areas," the Chief Minister said.

Bihar govt hikes pension for journalists

Earlier on July 26, the Bihar Chief Minister announced a hike in the monthly pension of journalists under the 'Bihar Patrakaar Samman Pension Scheme'. The eligible journalists will now get Rs 15,000 per month, a significant hike from Rs 6000 earlier.

Besides, in case of the death of the journalist availing the pension under the scheme, the wife of the deceased will be entitled to Rs 1000 per month lifetime pension. Such women used to get Rs 3000 per month earlier.

Nitish Kumar's other major announcements

Monthly pensions for senior citizens, persons with disabilities and widowed women have been raised from Rs 400 to Rs 1100

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also announced free electricity up to 125 units. This decision will come into effect from August 1, 2025, and consumers will start receiving its benefits from the July bill itself

The Bihar government announced 1 crore government jobs and other employment opportunities over the next five years

The government says that this will further boost their morale and health services in rural areas will be strengthened.

Constitution of a 'Safai Karmachari Commission,' aiming to ensure the protection, welfare, rehabilitation, and social upliftment of sanitation workers in the state.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

It is pertinent to mention that the Legislative Assembly election for all 243 constituencies in Bihar is scheduled to be held in October or November 2025. The previous assembly elections were held in October–November 2020. After the election, the National Democratic Alliance formed the state government, with Nitish Kumar becoming Chief Minister. Later, in August 2022, Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) snapped ties with the NDA and formed the government with RJD-led Mahagathbandhan. Again, in January 2024, Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) snapped ties with RJD-led Mahagathbandhan and again formed the government with the BJP-led NDA.

