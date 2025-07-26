Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar hikes pension for journalists; eligible scribes to now get this amount Besides, in case of the death of the journalist availing the pension under the scheme, the wife of the deceased will be entitled to Rs 1000 per month lifetime pension. Such women used to get Rs 3000 per month earlier.

Patna:

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced a hike in the monthly pension of journalists under the 'Bihar Patrakaar Samman Pension Scheme'. The eligible journalists will now get Rs 15,000 per month, a significant hike from Rs 6000 earlier.

Besides, in case of the death of the journalist availing the pension under the scheme, the wife of the deceased will be entitled to Rs 1000 per month lifetime pension. Such women used to get Rs 3000 per month earlier.

Journalists have significant role in society, says CM Nitish

The instructions in this regard have been conveyed to the respective department by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"I am pleased to inform that under the 'Bihar Patrakaar Samman Pension Scheme', instructions have been given to the department to provide a monthly pension of Rs 15,000 instead of Rs 6,000 to all eligible journalists. Additionally, in the event of the death of journalists receiving a pension under the 'Bihar Patrakaar Samman Pension Scheme', instructions have been given to provide their dependent spouse with a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 instead of Rs 3,000 for their lifetime. Journalists play a crucial role in democracy. They are the fourth pillar of democracy and have a significant role in social development. We have been taking care of journalists' facilities from the beginning so that they can perform their journalism impartially and live with dignity after retirement," CM Nitish posted on X.

This move has been considered as JDU’s masterstroke ahead of the assembly polls in Bihar.

Nitish Kumar’s other major announcements

- Monthly pensions for senior citizens, persons with disabilities and widowed women have been raised from Rs 400 to Rs 1100

- Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also announced free electricity up to 125 units. This decision will come into effect from August 1, 2025, and consumers will start receiving its benefits from the July bill itself

- The Bihar government announced 1 crore government jobs and other employment opportunities over the next five years