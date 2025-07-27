Bihar govt to constitute 'Safai Karmachari Commission' for socio-economic upliftment of sanitation workers CM Nitish Kumar announced the formation of a commission ahead of the elections. The decision is being viewed as a significant welfare measure in the lead-up to the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Patna:

Ahead of the assembly elections, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday announced that the state government will constitute a 'Safai Karmachari Commission,' aiming to ensure the protection, welfare, rehabilitation, and social upliftment of sanitation workers in the state.

Bihar State Safai Karmachari Commission

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said that this commission will provide suggestions related to the interests of sanitation workers, advise the government on the protection of their rights, and take appropriate action to review and implement welfare schemes related to those engaged in sanitation work.

"I am pleased to inform that I have directed the department to constitute the Bihar State Safai Karmachari Commission to ensure the protection, welfare, rehabilitation, social upliftment, grievance redressal, and monitoring of various welfare schemes for the rights and interests of sanitation workers in the state of Bihar."



"This commission will provide suggestions related to the interests of sanitation workers, advise the government on the protection of their rights, and take appropriate action to review and implement welfare schemes related to those engaged in sanitation work," he added.

The Chief Minister further said that the Bihar State Safai Karmachari Commission will consist of one chairperson, one vice-chairperson, and five members, including one woman/transgender. "This commission will play a significant role in integrating the deprived sections of society engaged in sanitation work into the mainstream and contributing to their social and economic development," Kumar added.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

It is pertinent to mention that the Legislative Assembly election for all 243 constituencies in Bihar is scheduled to be held in October or November 2025. The previous assembly elections were held in October–November 2020. After the election, the National Democratic Alliance formed the state government, with Nitish Kumar becoming Chief Minister. Later, in August 2022, Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) snapped ties with the NDA and formed the government with RJD-led Mahagathbandhan. Again, in January 2024, Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) snapped ties with RJD-led Mahagathbandhan and again formed the government with the BJP-led NDA.

