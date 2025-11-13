Bihar Elections: What happened in Muzaffarpur, Siwan and Vaishali districts in 2020 polls? Check here Bihar Assembly Elections: Bihar, which has 38 districts and 243 Assembly constituencies, witnessed a closely contested battle in the 2020 Assembly elections. Let's take a detailed look at how Muzaffarpur, Siwan, and Vaishali districts performed seat-wise during the 2020 polls.

Patna:

Bihar went to the polls for the 2025 Assembly elections in two phases — the first on November 6 and the second on November 11. This year, the state witnessed an unprecedented voter turnout, setting a new milestone in its electoral history. Bihar registered a historic voter turnout of 67.13 per cent in the elections to the 243-member assembly in two phases on November 6 and 11. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), 65.08 per cent of voters cast their ballots in the first phase, while the second phase saw an even higher turnout of 69.20 per cent. These figures represent the highest polling percentages ever recorded in Bihar’s electoral history. The counting of votes will take place on November 14, and the results will determine whether the state continues under the NDA's "double-engine" government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, or witnesses the return of the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership.

India TV-Matrize Exit Poll: NDA may retain power in Bihar

The exit polls has predicted a return of the NDA government in Bihar with a big victory over the Mahagathbandhan, and a disappointing show by Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj in its debut outing. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is projected to win within a range of 147 to 167 seats, far ahead of the magic mark of 122 in the 243-member Assembly, says the India TV-Matrize Exit Poll.

The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), forged by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and other small parties, including the Left parties, is projected to win within a range of only 70-90 seats, say the exit poll projections.

Prashant Kishor's fledgling new party, Jan Suraaj, may get only zero to two seats, while Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM may win only two to three seats, says the exit poll projection. 'Others' may win zero to 5 seats.

What happened in Muzaffarpur, Siwan and Vaishali districts in 2020?

As people of Bihar wait with bated breath for Friday's counting of votes polled in the recent assembly elections, which will decide whether JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar, the state's longest-serving chief minister, will get a record fifth term or whether a change in government will be witnessed, let's take a look at how three key districts — Muzaffarpur, Siwan, and Vaishali — fared during the 2020 Assembly elections.

Muzaffarpur: What happened in the Assembly election 2020?

Constituency no. Constituency name Winner/Party Runner-up/Party Margin of votes 88 Gaighat Niranjan Roy (RJD) Maheshwar Yadav (JDU) 7,566 (4.22%) 89 Aurai Ram Surat Kumar (BJP) Aftab Alam (CPIML) 47,866 (28.04%) 90 Minapur Rajeev Kumar (RJD) Manoj Kumar (JDU) 15,512 (8.72%) 91 Bochahan Musafir Paswan (VSIP) Ramai Ram (RJD) 11,268 (6.29%) 92 Sakra Ashok Kumar Chodhary (JDU) Umesh Kumar Ram (Congress) 1,537 (0.94%) 93 Kurhani Anil Kumar Sahni (RJD) Kedar Prasad Gupta (BJP) 712 (0.37%) 94 Muzaffarpur Bijendra Chaudhary (Congress) Suresh Kumar Sharma (BJP) 6,326 (3.75%) 95 Kanti Mohammad Israil Mansuri (RJD) Ajit Kumar (Independent) 10,314 (5.3%) 96 Baruraj Arun Kumar Singh (BJP) Nand Kumar Rai (RJD) 43,654 (25.45%) 97 Paroo Ashok Kumar Singh (BJP) Shankar Prasad (Independent) 14,698 (7.84%) 98 Sahebganj Raju Kumar Singh (VIP) Ramvichar Rai (RJD) 15,333 (8.4%)

Siwan: What happened in the Assembly election 2020?

Constituency no. Constituency name Winner/Party Runner-up/Party Margin of votes 105 Siwan Awadh Bihari Choudhary (RJD) Om Prakash Yadav (BJP) 1,973 (1.17%) 106 Ziradei Amarjeet Kushwaha (CPIML) Kamala Singh (JDU) 25,510 (18.26%) 107 Darauli Satyadeo Ram (CPIML) Ramayan Manjhi (BJP) 12,119 (7.78%) 108 Raghunathpur Harishankar Yadav (RJD) Manoj Kumar Singh (LJP) 17,965 (11.64 %) 109 Daraunda Karnjeet Singh alias Vyas Singh (BJP) Amarnath Yadav (CPIML) 11,320 (7.18%) 110 Barharia Bachcha Pandey (RJD) Shyambahadur Singh (JDU) 3,559 (2.11%) 111 Goriakothi Devesh Kant Singh (BJP) Nutan Devi (RJD) 11,891 (6.25%) 112 Maharajganj Vijay Shanker Dubey (Congress) Hem Narayan Sah (JDU) 1,976 (1.24%)

Vaishali: What happened in the Assembly election 2020?