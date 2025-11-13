Bihar Elections: What happened in Muzaffarpur, Siwan and Vaishali districts in 2020 polls? Check here

Bihar went to the polls for the 2025 Assembly elections in two phases — the first on November 6 and the second on November 11. This year, the state witnessed an unprecedented voter turnout, setting a new milestone in its electoral history. Bihar registered a historic voter turnout of 67.13 per cent in the elections to the 243-member assembly in two phases on November 6 and 11. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), 65.08 per cent of voters cast their ballots in the first phase, while the second phase saw an even higher turnout of 69.20 per cent. These figures represent the highest polling percentages ever recorded in Bihar’s electoral history. The counting of votes will take place on November 14, and the results will determine whether the state continues under the NDA's "double-engine" government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, or witnesses the return of the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership.
India TV-Matrize Exit Poll: NDA may retain power in Bihar
The exit polls has predicted a return of the NDA government in Bihar with a big victory over the Mahagathbandhan, and a disappointing show by Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj in its debut outing. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is projected to win within a range of 147 to 167 seats, far ahead of the magic mark of 122 in the 243-member Assembly, says the India TV-Matrize Exit Poll.
The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), forged by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and other small parties, including the Left parties, is projected to win within a range of only 70-90 seats, say the exit poll projections.
Prashant Kishor's fledgling new party, Jan Suraaj, may get only zero to two seats, while Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM may win only two to three seats, says the exit poll projection. 'Others' may win zero to 5 seats.
What happened in Muzaffarpur, Siwan and Vaishali districts in 2020?
As people of Bihar wait with bated breath for Friday's counting of votes polled in the recent assembly elections, which will decide whether JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar, the state's longest-serving chief minister, will get a record fifth term or whether a change in government will be witnessed, let's take a look at how three key districts — Muzaffarpur, Siwan, and Vaishali — fared during the 2020 Assembly elections.
Muzaffarpur: What happened in the Assembly election 2020?
|Constituency no.
|Constituency name
|Winner/Party
|Runner-up/Party
|Margin of votes
|88
|Gaighat
|Niranjan Roy (RJD)
|Maheshwar Yadav (JDU)
|7,566 (4.22%)
|89
|Aurai
|Ram Surat Kumar (BJP)
|Aftab Alam (CPIML)
|47,866 (28.04%)
|90
|Minapur
|Rajeev Kumar (RJD)
|Manoj Kumar (JDU)
|15,512 (8.72%)
|91
|Bochahan
|Musafir Paswan (VSIP)
|Ramai Ram (RJD)
|11,268 (6.29%)
|92
|Sakra
|Ashok Kumar Chodhary (JDU)
|Umesh Kumar Ram (Congress)
|1,537 (0.94%)
|93
|Kurhani
|Anil Kumar Sahni (RJD)
|Kedar Prasad Gupta (BJP)
|712 (0.37%)
|94
|Muzaffarpur
|Bijendra Chaudhary (Congress)
|Suresh Kumar Sharma (BJP)
|6,326 (3.75%)
|95
|Kanti
|Mohammad Israil Mansuri (RJD)
|Ajit Kumar (Independent)
|10,314 (5.3%)
|96
|Baruraj
|Arun Kumar Singh (BJP)
|Nand Kumar Rai (RJD)
|43,654 (25.45%)
|97
|Paroo
|Ashok Kumar Singh (BJP)
|Shankar Prasad (Independent)
|14,698 (7.84%)
|98
|Sahebganj
|Raju Kumar Singh (VIP)
|Ramvichar Rai (RJD)
|15,333 (8.4%)
Siwan: What happened in the Assembly election 2020?
|
Constituency
no.
|Constituency name
|Winner/Party
|Runner-up/Party
|Margin of votes
|105
|Siwan
|Awadh Bihari Choudhary (RJD)
|Om Prakash Yadav (BJP)
|1,973 (1.17%)
|106
|Ziradei
|Amarjeet Kushwaha (CPIML)
|Kamala Singh (JDU)
|25,510 (18.26%)
|107
|Darauli
|Satyadeo Ram (CPIML)
|Ramayan Manjhi (BJP)
|12,119 (7.78%)
|108
|Raghunathpur
|Harishankar Yadav (RJD)
|Manoj Kumar Singh (LJP)
|17,965 (11.64 %)
|109
|Daraunda
|Karnjeet Singh alias Vyas Singh (BJP)
|Amarnath Yadav (CPIML)
|11,320 (7.18%)
|110
|Barharia
|Bachcha Pandey (RJD)
|Shyambahadur Singh (JDU)
|3,559 (2.11%)
|111
|Goriakothi
|Devesh Kant Singh (BJP)
|Nutan Devi (RJD)
|11,891 (6.25%)
|112
|Maharajganj
|Vijay Shanker Dubey (Congress)
|Hem Narayan Sah (JDU)
|1,976 (1.24%)
Vaishali: What happened in the Assembly election 2020?
|Constituency no.
|Constituency name
|Winner/Party
|Runner-up/Party
|Margin of votes
|123
|Hajipur
|Awadhesh Singh (BJP)
|Deo Kumar Chaurasia (RJD)
|2,990 (1.57%)
|124
|Lalganj
|Sanjay Kumar Singh (BJP)
|Rakesh Kumar (Congress)
|26,299 (13.8%)
|125
|Vaishali
|Siddharth Patel (JDU)
|Sanjeev Singh (Congress)
|7,413 (3.92%)
|126
|Mahua
|Mukesh Kumar Raushan (RJD)
|Ashma Parveen (JDU)
|13,770 (8.08%)
|127
|Raja Pakar
|Pratima Kumar (Congress)
|Mahendra Ram (JDU)
|1,796 (1.21%)
|128
|Raghopur
|Tejashwi Yadav (RJD)
|Satish Kumar (BJP)
|38,174 (19.53 %)
|129
|Mahnar
|Bina Singh (RJD)
|Umesh Singh Kushwaha (JDU)
|7,947 (4.93%)
|130
|Patepur
|Lakhendra Kumar Raushan (BJP)
|Shiv Chandra Ram (RJD)
|25,839 (15.82%)