Siwan Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, vote margin, party-wise candidates

The Siwan Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 105 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Siwan is part of the Siwan Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Awadh Bihari Choudhary of the Rashtriya Janata Dal won the seat by defeating Om Prakash Yadav of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 1,973 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal United candidate Vijaylakshmi Devi won from the Siwan Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 92,857 votes by defeating Independent candidate Hena Shahab.

Siwan Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Siwan Assembly constituency is a part of the Siwan district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,115,23 voters in the Siwan constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,634,89 voters were male and 1,480,28 were female. Six voters belonged to the third gender. 1,192 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Siwan in 2020 was 499 (470 men and 29 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Siwan constituency was 2,808,05. Out of this, 1,518,35 voters were male and 1,289,67 were female. Three voters belonged to the third gender. There were 546 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Siwan in 2015 was 185 (122 men and 63 women).

Siwan Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Siwan constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Siwan Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Siwan Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Siwan Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Awadh Bihari Choudhary won the seat with a margin of 1,973 votes (1.17%). He polled 76,785 votes with a vote share of 45.3%. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Om Prakash Yadav, who got 74,812 votes (44.13%). Independent candidate Vindo Kumar Srivastava stood third with 2,582 votes (1.52%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Vyas Deo Prasad won the seat with a margin of 3,534 votes (2.32%). He polled 55,156 votes with a vote share of 35.02 %. Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Bablu Prasad got 51,622 votes (32.78 %) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Awadh Bihari Choudhary stood third with 284,50 votes (18.06%).

2020: Awadh Bihari Choudhary (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2015: Vyas Deo Prasad (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2010: Vyas Deo Prasad (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2005: Vyas Deo Prasadr (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2005: Awadh Bihari Choudhary (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2000: Awadh Bihari Choudhary (Bharatiya Janata Party)

1995: Awadh Bihari Choudhary (Janata Dal)

1990: Awadh Bihari Choudhary (Janata Dal)

1985: Awadh Bihari Choudhary (Janata Party)

1980: Janardan Tiwari (Bharatiya Janata Party)

1977: Ghulam Sarwar (Janata Party)

1972: Janardan Tiwari (Bharatiya Jana Sangh)

1969: Janardan Tiwari (Bharatiya Jana Sangh)

1967: Raja Ram Chaudhry (Congress)

1962: Janardan Tiwari (Bharatiya Jana Sangh)

1959: S Devi (Congress)

1957: Gadadhar Pd Shrivastava (Congress)

1952: Ram Baswan Ram (Congress)

1952: Shankar Nath (Congress)

Siwan Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,695,19 or 54.42% in the Siwan Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,574,89 or 56.08%.