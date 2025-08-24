Muzaffarpur Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, vote margin, party-wise candidates Bijendra Chaudhary of the Congress won the seat by defeating Suresh Kumar Sharma of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 6,326 votes.

Patna:

The Muzaffarpur Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 94 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Muzaffarpur is part of the Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Bijendra Chaudhary of the Congress won the seat by defeating Suresh Kumar Sharma of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 6,326 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Raj Bhushan Choudhary won from the Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 234,927 votes by defeating Ajay Nishad of the Congress.

Muzaffarpur Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Muzaffarpur Assembly constituency is a part of the Muzaffarpur district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,22,538 voters in the Muzaffarpur constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,70,030 voters were male and 1,52,495 were female. 13 voter belonged to the third gender. 1,068 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Muzaffarpur in 2020 was 575 (518 men and 57 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Muzaffarpur constituency was 2,97,952. Out of this, 1,61,031 voters were male and 1,36,912 were female. Nine voter belonged to the third gender. There were 1,719 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Muzaffarpur in 2015 was 665 (all were men).

Muzaffarpur Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Muzaffarpur constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Muzaffarpur Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Muzaffarpur Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Muzaffarpur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Bijendra Chaudhary won the seat with a margin of 6,326 votes (3.75%). He was polled 81,871 votes with a vote share of 48.16%. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Suresh Kumar Sharma, who got 75,545 votes (44.44%). TPLRSP candidate Pallavi Sinha stood third with 3,522 votes (2.07%) and JTVP candidate Ram Babu Sah was in the fourth position with just 1,552 votes.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Suresh Kumar Sharma won the seat. He was polled 95,594 votes with a vote share of 55.13%. Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Manoj Kumar Singh got 65,855 (37.98%) and was the runner-up. Gupta defeated Singh by a margin of 29,739 votes or 17.23%).

1957: Mahamaya Prasad Sinha (Praja Socialist Party) 1962: Devnandan Sahay (Congress)

1967: ML Gupta (Congress)

1969: Ramdev Sharma (Communist Party of India)

1972: Ramdev Sharma (Communist Party of India)

1977: Manjay Lal (Janata Party)

1980: Raghunath Pandey (Congress)

1985: Raghunath Pandey (Congress)

1990: Raghunath Pandey (Congress)

1995: Bijendra Chaudhary (Janata Dal)

2000: Bijendra Chaudhary (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2005: Bijendra Chaudhary (Janata Dal (United))

2005: Bijendra Chaudhary (Independent)

2010: Suresh Kumar Sharma (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2015: Suresh Kumar Sharma (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2020: Bijendra Chaudhary (Congress)



Muzaffarpur Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,70,011 or 52.71% in the Muzaffarpur Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,73,389 or 58.19%.