Bihar Assembly elections LIVE: The high-voltage campaign for the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections, covering 121 constituencies, ended on Tuesday evening, after weeks of acrimonious exchanges, personal attacks, and divisive rhetoric.

Patna:

The high-octane campaigning for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, covering 121 constituencies, concluded on Tuesday evening after weeks marked by sharp exchanges, personal attacks, and polarising rhetoric. Senior leaders from major parties, including the BJP, JDU, RJD, and Congress, crisscrossed the state, holding rallies and roadshows to woo voters ahead of the crucial polls. The first phase of voting will take place on November 6, covering 122 constituencies, while polling for the remaining 122 seats will be held in the second phase on November 11. The counting of votes for all phases is scheduled for November 14.

Live updates :Bihar elections 2025

  • 8:07 AM (IST)Nov 05, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    People are not looking towards jungle raj but towards development: Nityanand Rai

    Union Minister Nityanand Rai said, "The campaigning for the first phase is over. And the voting for the second phase will also be completed on November 11...Due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the Ganga of development is reaching every village, every person, every home and our NDA Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ji has successfully delivered it. People witnessed the jungle raj, an atmosphere of fear, migration from Bihar, a crippled education and healthcare system, and broken roads, which discredited Bihar and kept it miles away from development. Since 2005, the people of Bihar have witnessed development. They have seen electricity in their villages and homes...Therefore, people are not looking towards jungle raj but towards development, and the NDA will form the government."

     

  • 8:06 AM (IST)Nov 05, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    We don’t see this as a challenge from anyone: RJD's Brijkishor Yadav

    RJD candidate from Khajauli constituency Brijkishor Yadav said, "It is an election, but the way the local MLA has neglected the common people, that neglect has now turned into public outrage, and that is now going to be converted into votes. That’s why we don’t see this as a challenge from anyone. There are not just a few issues, it’s an entire mountain of them. This will be the first urban area in all of Bihar where there is a sub-divisional hospital but no X-ray machine, no gynecologist for cesarean deliveries, no ultrasound facility."

  • 7:19 AM (IST)Nov 05, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Which seats are voting for polling in Phase-1?

    Key constituencies set to vote in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections include several high-profile and politically significant seats. Among them are Raghopur, where Tejashwi Yadav is seeking re-election, and Mahua, where his brother Tej Pratap Yadav is contesting under his new political outfit. Tarapur, the constituency of Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, will also see an intense battle. Other notable seats in focus include Alinagar, where singer Maithili Thakur is contesting on a BJP ticket, and Lakhisarai, represented by Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha. In Mokama, JD(U) candidate and strongman Anant Singh—recently arrested in connection with the murder of his opponent Dular Chand Yadav—is in the fray. Meanwhile, in Raghunathpur, RJD has fielded Osama Shahab, the son of late gangster-turned-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin.

  • 7:17 AM (IST)Nov 05, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to hold rallies today

    Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also campaign in Bihar today, as the first phase of voting is scheduled for Thursday.

     

  • 7:16 AM (IST)Nov 05, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    JP Nadda to campaign in Champaran today

    BJP President JP Nadda is scheduled to hold rallies in the East and West Champaran districts today. Assembly seats in these areas will vote in the second phase on 11 November.

  • 7:13 AM (IST)Nov 05, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Bihar has to be made a land of knowledge again: Yogi Adityanath

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in Mohiuddinnagar, Samastipur district, on Tuesday that action will now be taken against the mafia in Bihar and their wealth will be distributed among the poor. He also said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government will once again establish Bihar as the land of knowledge.

  • 7:12 AM (IST)Nov 05, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Lalu Prasad Yadav holds roadshow in Phulwari Sharif

    Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav arrived in Patna's Phulwari Sharif assembly constituency on Tuesday. Due to poor health, Lalu's presence on public platforms has been rare for a long time. His visit to Phulwari Sharif is being seen as a "road show" of sorts.

  • 7:12 AM (IST)Nov 05, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Prashant Kishore attacks Nitish Kumar

    Prashant Kishore, founder of Jan Suraj, said, "Nitish Kumar used his officials to loot Bihar for the last five years, and now that elections are near, he's giving Rs 5,000-10,000 to the women of the state... If he gets votes from Mohania, Rohtas, and Patna, should he set up factories in Bihar or Gujarat?"

  • 7:12 AM (IST)Nov 05, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    First phase of voting on Nov 6

    The first phase of voting for the Bihar Assembly elections is scheduled for November 6. Voting will take place in 122 seats in this phase. Polling for the remaining 122 seats will be held on November 11 in the second phase, and the votes will be counted on November 14.

  • 7:11 AM (IST)Nov 05, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Campaigning for first phase ends

    The high-voltage campaign for the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections, covering 121 constituencies, ended on Tuesday evening, after weeks of acrimonious exchanges, personal attacks, and divisive rhetoric. Senior leaders from several parties, including the BJP, JDU, RJD, and Congress, campaigned vigorously in various districts of the state.

