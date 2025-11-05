Live Bihar Assembly elections: Campaigning for first phase ends; JP Nadda, Priyanka Gandhi to campaign for phase 2 Bihar Assembly elections LIVE: The high-voltage campaign for the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections, covering 121 constituencies, ended on Tuesday evening, after weeks of acrimonious exchanges, personal attacks, and divisive rhetoric.

Patna:

The high-octane campaigning for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, covering 121 constituencies, concluded on Tuesday evening after weeks marked by sharp exchanges, personal attacks, and polarising rhetoric. Senior leaders from major parties, including the BJP, JDU, RJD, and Congress, crisscrossed the state, holding rallies and roadshows to woo voters ahead of the crucial polls. The first phase of voting will take place on November 6, covering 122 constituencies, while polling for the remaining 122 seats will be held in the second phase on November 11. The counting of votes for all phases is scheduled for November 14.

