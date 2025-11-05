'Lalan Singh ke baap ka raaj hain...': Tejashwi Yadav hit back at JUD leader's 'lock up' remark Bihar Assembly Elections: A case has been registered against Union Minister and JDU leader Lalan Singh at Mokama police station in Bihar over his controversial remark made during a roadshow in support of party candidate Anant Singh for the Mokama assembly by-election.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday hit back at Union Minister and JDU leader Lalan Singh over his controversial remark made during a roadshow in support of party candidate Anant Singh for the Mokama assembly by-election.

'Lalan Singh ke baap ka raaj hain...': Tejashwi Yadav

Addressing a rally in Mohiuddin Nagar in Samastipur, Yadav said, "Lalan Singh said that no poor, extremely backward person should be allowed to leave their homes to vote. Ye kya baap ka raaj hain? v ke baap ka raaj hain? (Is this his father's rule? Is this Lalan Singh's rule?) Democracy and Baba Saheb's Constitution have given everyone, whether the Prime Minister or a laborer, the right to cast a vote. These dictators must be taught a lesson. Where is this Election Commission?"

The opposition’s chief ministerial candidate further alleged that Singh is openly talking about preventing Dalits, the poor, and extremely backward classes from voting, which amounts to a violation of the Election Commission's rules. He demanded that the Election Commission take immediate action in the matter and claimed that a conspiracy is underway to weaken democracy, and urged authorities to ensure free and fair elections in Bihar.

What did Lalan Singh say?

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' has landed in a fresh controversy with the surfacing of a video in which he can be purportedly heard asking NDA supporters to intimidate the opponents on polling day. The video is said to be of Mokama, which falls under Lalan's Munger Lok Sabha seat, where the former JD(U) president's defence of party candidate Anant Singh in a murder case has already drawn flak from the Opposition.

In the latest video, Lalan can be heard saying, in Magahi, "There are some people out here whom you must not allow to venture out on polling day. Lock them up inside their homes.If they cajole you, accompany them to polling booths and ensure that they go home after casting their vote."

A case has been registered against the Union Minister at the Mokama police station in Bihar over his controversial remark.

Lalan Singh clarifies

On his viral video and FIR against him over the same, Singh said, "That is only one chunk of the video, it is not the complete video. People should watch the complete video. If an FIR has been registered, the complete video will be investigated. I will be questioned and I will answer. The entire thing is recorded. RJD's people are habitual of pulling up one chunk, making it viral, tweeting and misleading..."

