Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch his high-octane campaign in Bihar this week, kicking off just after Diwali. With Bihar heading into Assembly elections in two phases on November 6 and 11 the Prime Minister will be holding a dozen public meetings across key districts between October 24 and early November. PM Modi has previously addressed rallies in Bihar, the last one being on September 15 in East Champaran, where he inaugurated projects worth Rs 7,000 crore. Now, with the full list of NDA candidates announced, the BJP contesting 101 out of 243 seats in alliance with the JD(U) is ramping up its campaign efforts. The Janata Dal (United) is also contesting 101 seats.

