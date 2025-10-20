Advertisement
  3. Bihar assembly elections 2025: AAP releases fourth list of 12 candidates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will intensify his campaign in Bihar this week, kicking off a series of public meetings across key regions in the poll-bound state.

Bihar assembly elections 2025 LIVE
Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Published: , Updated:
Patna:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch his high-octane campaign in Bihar this week, kicking off just after Diwali. With Bihar heading into Assembly elections in two phases  on November 6 and 11 the Prime Minister will be holding a dozen public meetings across key districts between October 24 and early November. PM Modi has previously addressed rallies in Bihar, the last one being on September 15 in East Champaran, where he inaugurated projects worth Rs 7,000 crore. Now, with the full list of NDA candidates announced, the BJP contesting 101 out of 243 seats in alliance with the JD(U) is ramping up its campaign efforts. The Janata Dal (United) is also contesting 101 seats.

Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates on Bihar elections 2025 

  • 9:15 AM (IST)Oct 20, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Political legacy takes centre stage as prominent families field candidate

    Dynastic politics, a recurring theme in Indian elections, has taken centre stage in the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls. A significant number of candidates in the fray this year are either children, spouses, or close relatives of established political figures, cutting across party lines. Read the full story here 

  • 9:14 AM (IST)Oct 20, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh's wife Jyoti to contest as independent from Karakat

    Jyoti Singh, wife of Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh, has announced that she will contest as an Independent candidate from the Karakat Assembly constituency. Her nomination is scheduled for Monday at around 12:00 pm at the Bikramganj Sub-Divisional Office, marking her formal entry into electoral politics.

     

  • 9:13 AM (IST)Oct 20, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    AAP releases fourth list of 12 candidates

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released the fourth list of 12 candidates for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. 
    Madhuban – Kumar Kunal
    Sitamarhi – Rani Devi
    Khajauli – Asha Singh
    Phulparas – Gorishankar
    Supaul – Brij Bhusan (Navin)
    Amour – Md. Muntajir Alam
    Pirpainti – Pritam Kumar
    Kutumba – Sharawan Ghuia
    Gurua – Schittanand Shyam
    Gaya Town – Anil Kumar
    Sikandra – Rahul Rana
    Jamui – Ramashish Yadav

     

