Bihar Elections 2025: Political legacy takes centre stage as prominent families field candidate Across parties like RJD, BJP, JDU, and others, sons, daughters, spouses, and relatives of prominent leaders are contesting from various constituencies.

Patna:

Dynastic politics, a recurring theme in Indian elections, has taken centre stage in the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls. A significant number of candidates in the fray this year are either children, spouses, or close relatives of established political figures, cutting across party lines.

Prominent political heirs in fray

From the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Tejashwi Yadav — son of party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav — is contesting from Raghopur. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Samrat Choudhary, son of former minister Shakuni Choudhary, from Tarapur. RJD’s Osama Shahab, son of the late don-turned-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin, is contesting from Raghunathpur.

Several other leaders have also brought family members into the electoral battlefield. RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha's wife Snehlata is contesting from Sasaram, and Nitish Mishra, son of former Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra, is the BJP candidate from Jhanjharpur.

Wives, daughters and daughters-in-law join race

Deepa Manjhi, daughter-in-law of Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, is in the fray, while Jagrati Thakur, granddaughter of former CM Karpoori Thakur, is contesting from Murwa. RJD has given a ticket to Chanakya Prasad Ranjan, son of JD(U) MP Girdhari Prasad Yadav, from Belhar.

Other dynastic candidates include JD(U)’s Komal Singh, daughter of LJP MP Veena Devi (Ram Vilas faction), from Gaighat, and Chetan Anand, son of JD(U) MP Lovely Anand, from Nabinagar. BJP’s Nitin Navin, son of the late BJP leader Navin Kishore Sinha, is contesting from Bankipur. Sanjeev Chaurasia (son of BJP leader Ganga Prasad Chaurasia) is standing from Digha, and Rahul Tiwari (son of senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari) from Shahpur.

Widows and wives of politicians also enter arena

Rakesh Ojha, son of late BJP leader Visheshwar Ojha, is contesting from Shahpur. Veena Devi, wife of former MP Surajbhan Singh, who recently joined RJD, is contesting from Mokama, and Shivani Shukla, daughter of don-turned-politician Munna Shukla, is contesting from Lalganj.

Congress has fielded Rishi Mishra, son of former MP Vijay Kumar, from Jale.

Experts decry decline in democratic values

Political analysts have criticised the overwhelming presence of dynasts. Economist Vidyarthi Vikas from AN Sinha Institute of Social Studies, Patna, remarked that political parties have become indifferent to ideology, constitutional values, and democratic principles.

"Most of these candidates get an easy entry into politics simply because they belong to established families. A major reason is the lack of education in Bihar — only 14.71% of people in the state have passed Class 10, according to the recent caste survey. This lack of awareness makes it easy for political parties to promote dynastic candidates," he said.

Common workers marginalised in process

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari admitted that the common party worker now finds it almost impossible to even dream of contesting elections. “When glamour becomes a central part of elections, common workers are sidelined. The use of unlimited funds by candidates and parties has created an unequal playing field,” he said.

BJP defends merit-based selection

In contrast, BJP spokesperson Neeraj Kumar defended his party’s candidate selection, stating that the BJP gives importance only to those who have worked within the organisation and shown dedication to public service. “Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a prime example — he comes from a humble background and has worked at every level of the party,” he said.

Election dates

Voting for the 243-member Bihar Assembly will take place in two phases, on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes is scheduled for November 14.