  3. Bihar Elections 2025: Mahagathbandhan to hold joint press conference today

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 LIVE Updates: The Mahagathbandhan was not able to finalise the seat-sharing pact and the alliance members have declared candidates against each other on at least 12 seats. It is expected that the alliance may throw some light on this during its Wednesday's presser.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (left) with party president Mallikarjun Kharge (centre) and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (right).
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (left) with party president Mallikarjun Kharge (centre) and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (right). Image Source : PTI
Patna:

The Mahagathbandhan, an alliance that includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and the Left parties, will hold a joint press conference on Wednesday, starting its poll campaign for the two-phase assembly elections in Bihar. The Mahagathbandhan was not able to finalise the seat-sharing pact and the alliance members have declared candidates against each other on at least 12 seats. It is expected that the alliance may throw some light on this during its Wednesday's press conference.

Meanwhile, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has deployed its top leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, for the campaigning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address a series of rallies in the poll-bound state, starting from October 24. 

 

Live updates :Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

  • 8:27 AM (IST)Oct 22, 2025
    PM Modi's visit to Bihar nothing new: Prashant Kishor

    Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor has also taken a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his Bihar visit on October 24 and said him visiting the state is nothing new. "He has been coming to Bihar for the past four months. This is nothing new...PM Modi should tell from the 110 candidates of the BJP, tickets have been given to how many leaders from the extremely backward class," he told news agency ANI.

  • 8:26 AM (IST)Oct 22, 2025
    Rahul Gandhi has nothing to do with Bihar: Prashant Kishor

    Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor has attacked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and said that he has nothing to do with Bihar. "Rahul Gandhi was only active in Bihar as he wanted to take maximum seats from the RJD by putting pressure on them," he told news agency ANI. 

  • 8:22 AM (IST)Oct 22, 2025
    What to expect from Mahagathbandhan's presser?

    The Mahagathbandhan has not been able to finalise the seat-sharing pact and the alliance members have declared candidates against each other on at least 12 seats. It is expected that the alliance may throw some light on this during its Wednesday's press conference.

     

  • 8:22 AM (IST)Oct 22, 2025
    Who all will be present at Mahagathbandhan's press conference?

    It is expected that the top leaders of the RJD, Congress, Vikassheel Insaan Party and the Left parties will attend the press conference in Patna on Wednesday.

  • 8:20 AM (IST)Oct 22, 2025
    Mahagathbandhan to hold a joint press conference today

    The Mahagathbandhan will hold a joint press conference in Patna on Wednesday. The alliance will start its election campaigning after the press conference.

     

