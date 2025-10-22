Live Bihar Elections 2025: Mahagathbandhan to hold joint press conference today Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 LIVE Updates: The Mahagathbandhan was not able to finalise the seat-sharing pact and the alliance members have declared candidates against each other on at least 12 seats. It is expected that the alliance may throw some light on this during its Wednesday's presser.

Patna:

The Mahagathbandhan, an alliance that includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and the Left parties, will hold a joint press conference on Wednesday, starting its poll campaign for the two-phase assembly elections in Bihar. The Mahagathbandhan was not able to finalise the seat-sharing pact and the alliance members have declared candidates against each other on at least 12 seats. It is expected that the alliance may throw some light on this during its Wednesday's press conference.

Meanwhile, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has deployed its top leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, for the campaigning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address a series of rallies in the poll-bound state, starting from October 24.