Bihar Polls: Advantage NDA? Mahagathbandhan's friendly contest on 12 seats shows alliance's lack of unity

Patna:

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan are set to lock horns against each other in the battle for Bihar for which the polling will take place in two phases - November 6 and 11. Even though there is still time for the polling, it seems that the NDA has an edge over the Mahagathbandhan as the opposition camp is locked in a friendly contest on several seats.

The Mahagathbandhan or the grand alliance includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress, the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (ML) Liberation, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist). According to an analysis, they have fielded candidates against each other on at least 12 seats, a move that may split the votes among them and give an advantage to the ruling alliance.

Friendly fight or no consensus on 12 seats?

On six seats - Narkatiaganj, Narkatiaganj, Kahalgaon, Sikandra, Sultanganj and Warsaliganj - Congress and the RJD are going to be in direct contest with each other. Similarly, in Bachhwara, Raja Pakar, Bihar Sharif and Kargahar, Congress and the CPI have fielded candidates against each other.

Meanwhile, the RJD and the VIP have put candidates against each other in Babubarhi and Chainpur.

The alliance fielding candidates against each other is a colossal failure and shows that the Mahagathbandhan has clearly failed to reach to a consensus over seat-sharing. According to multiple reports, the Congress and the VIP wanted to contest on 70 and 50 seats, respectively, but the RJD was reluctant in doing so and wanted to keep the majority of its seats to itself.

The Left parties have also demanded a larger share for themselves this time, citing their performance in the previous elections. In the 2020 Bihar polls, the CPI-ML contested on 19 seats and won 12 of them, the CPI won two of the six seats it contested, while the CPI-M bagged two constituencies of the four it fielded candidates on.

Advantage to NDA?

The grand alliance's inability to formulate the seat-sharing pact shows the lack of unity and coordination among the alliance partners. It also undermines the alliance's credibility and may also confuse the voters, which is expected to provide an advantage to the NDA, as this could split the vote of the opposition alliance.

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan Chirag Paswan has expressed a similar sentiment and said that Mahagathbandhan fielding candidates against each other has given NDA a 'walkover' over those seats. "I have never seen such a thing in my life that such a big alliance is on the verge of ruins," Paswan told reporters in Patna on Monday.

"If the people of mahagathbandhan are in this delusion that they can field multiple candidates from the same seat, then they should know that there's no such thing as a 'friendly fight'... But now the mahagathbandhan has given us a walkover even on many seats which seemed challenging to us," he added.