RJD candidate Shweta Suman's nomination from Mohania rejected in another blow to Mahagathbandhan in Bihar The rejection of Shweta Suman's nomination comes after the BJP complained to the Election Commission over discrepancies in the RJD candidate's affidavit.

Patna:

The nomination of RJD candidate Shweta Suman from the Kaimur Mohaniya assembly constituency has been cancelled. The nomination was cancelled by the Election Commission as Suman had shown her native place as Chandauli district in Uttar Pradesh during the 2020 Bihar elections, but in the 2025 elections, she listed her residence in Bihar.

The BJP had filed a complaint with the Election Commission claiming irregularities, following which her nomination was rejected on Wednesday.

Why Shweta Suman's nomination was rejected

The nomination of RJD candidate Shweta Suman was rejected because she had listed her native place as Chandauli district in Uttar Pradesh during the 2020 elections, but in the 2025 elections, she declared her residence as Bihar. The same was flagged by the BJP in a complaint to the Election Commission, leading to the cancellation of her nomination.

Suman told the media that she was called for scrutiny today. The officials had already made a written decision in advance. She said that they informed her her nomination would be cancelled and that she could approach the court if she wished.

'EC officials under pressure from Delhi'

She further alleged that the officials were not willing to hear her arguments. The candidate claimed that officials are under pressure from Delhi, in a veiled jibe at the Election Commission.

"Continuous pressure was being put on the RO and CO. They reportedly said that they were helpless, and the officials were also receiving constant calls from the DM. In a closed-door meeting, the RO reportedly said I am helpless. I cannot do anything," she added.

Shweta Suman also accused the BJP and the Bihar government of undermining democracy.

Shweta Suman to approach court

RJD candidate Shweta Suman stated that she will challenge the Election Commission’s decision in court. She also claimed that there were irregularities in BJP candidate Sangita’s nomination. A complaint had been filed regarding this, but no action has been taken against the BJP candidate.