Alinagar Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Patna:

The Alinagar constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 81 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general category seat and is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Alinagar Assembly constituency comes under the Darbhanga Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2020 assembly elections, Mishri Lal Yadav of the Vikassheel Insaan Party won the seat by defeating Binod Mishra of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) with a margin of 3,101 votes.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Gopal Jee Thakur won from the Darbhanga Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 78,156 votes by defeating Lalit Kumar Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Alinagar Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,75,559 voters in the Alinagar constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,44,316 were male and 1,31,243 were female voters, while none belonged to the third gender. 436 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Alinagar in 2020 was 181 (176 men and 5 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Alinagar constituency was 2,51,508. Out of this, 1,31,994 voters were male and 1,19,514 were female, and none belonged to the third gender. There were 1027 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Alinagar in 2015 was 65 (42 men and 23 women).

Alinagar Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Alinagar constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Alinagar Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Alinagar Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Alinagar Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In 2020, Vikassheel Insaan Party candidate Mishri Lal Yadav won the seat by defeating RJD candidate Binod Mishra. He polled 61,082 votes with a vote share of 38.62%. Binod Mishra got 57,981 votes (36.66%).

Sanjay Kumar Singh of the JAPL stood third with 9,737 votes with a 6.16% vote share.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Abdul Bari Siddiqui of the RJD won the seat. He polled 67,461 votes. Mishri Lal Yadav of the BJP got 54,001 votes and was the runner-up. The winning margin was 13,460 votes or 9.97%.

2020: Mishri Lal Yadav (Vikassheel Insaan Party, BJP)

2015: Abdul Bari Siddiqui (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2010:Abdul Bari Siddiqui (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

Alinagar assembly constituency voter turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Alinagar Assembly constituency was 1,55,218 or 57.4 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,35,034 or 55.62 per cent.