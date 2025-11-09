Skoda to launch more global models in India, but EV plans remain on hold Skoda, whose products in India currently range from over Rs 7 lakh to upwards of Rs 40 lakh, has no immediate plans, however, to introduce electric cars in the country.

Czech carmaker Skoda plans to introduce more of its global nameplates into the Indian market as it seeks to cater to a diverse range of customers, according to a senior company executive. The company, whose products in India currently range from over Rs 7 lakh to upwards of Rs 40 lakh, however, has no immediate plans to introduce electric cars in the country.

"For the next year, the basic portfolio, which is the locally produced cars, remains the same. However, to excite the market, as we did with the Octavia this year, we are also planning to get some more global, iconic cars into India next year," Skoda Auto India Brand Director Ashish Gupta told PTI in an interaction.

New models coming to India

He did not disclose the names of the models the company is looking to import next year. Skoda currently sells locally-produced models like Kylaq, Kushaq, and Slavia, as well as imported ones like the Octavia and Kodiaq, in the Indian market.

The company is currently having its strongest-ever year in India, having sold 61,607 units between January and October 2025. It aims to maintain its 2 per cent market share in the domestic passenger vehicle segment. The company has already surpassed its previous annual sales record of 53,721 units, set in 2022.

Gupta noted that sales momentum, ushered in by the GST reforms, is likely to continue through November and December. "How much will it change (post-festive season) and what trends will emerge? I think it is too early to say, but my general feeling is that this momentum will continue," he added.

The company is looking to expand the Kylaq range with more trims next year, while also updating the Kushaq and Slavia models.

Update on EV strategy

When asked about the company's EV strategy, Gupta said: "We do have a very large EV portfolio worldwide. But from my point of view, over the last year, there have been so many uncertainties in the market... whether it is the FTA discussions, whether it is the EV policy and all, it's becoming very challenging to have a stable plan".

He noted that to stay relevant in India, the future is definitely electric. "There might be a delay in how fast electrification takes place, which we have seen worldwide. But definitely, any manufacturer who is serious about this market cannot say that we will not go into EVs. Definitely, we are planning for EVs," he said, without sharing specific details.

