Skoda Octavia returning to Indian market; pre-bookings to begin shortly This time, the Skoda Octavia will be available in a sportier RS version. It will be offered as a fully built model in limited numbers. Pre-booking will start on October 6.

New Delhi:

Skoda Auto India is preparing to re-launch its premium sedan, the Octavia, in a sportier RS version, a senior company executive announced on Thursday. The Czech automaker plans to introduce the Octavia RS as a fully-built unit (FBU) in limited volumes. Bookings will commence next month, with deliveries expected to begin in November. The Octavia was Skoda's first model in India but was discontinued in 2023.

Skoda Auto India Brand Director Ashish Gupta emphasised the model's significance: "25 years of Skoda's legacy in India has been defined by one car with which we started our journey in India, and that's the Octavia. So what better way to celebrate the unique 25-year legacy in India of the Octavia but with the pinnacle of Skoda's engineering, and that is the Octavia RS".

Pre-booking soon

Pre-bookings for the model will start on October 6, with only 100 units being imported this year. Gupta confirmed that there are currently no discussions for local assembly or parts operations. The company is importing the model under the GSR 870 rule, which requires the cars to meet UK or Japan specifications. "Our cars are UK spec, but made in the Czech Republic," he noted.

On sales performance, Gupta highlighted a significant jump, with the automaker having sold 46,600 cars as of August, up from around 35,000 in the corresponding period last year. The company, which had a market share of less than 1 per cent in the domestic passenger vehicle segment last year, aims to double its market share in the country.

