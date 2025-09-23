BYD YangWang U9 Xtreme becomes world’s fastest car, surpasses Bugatti Chiron record BYD’s YangWang U9 Xtreme has rewritten automotive history by becoming the fastest car in the world, hitting 496.22 km/h and surpassing Bugatti Chiron’s record. With a 3,019PS quad-motor setup and cutting-edge 1200V architecture.

New Delhi:

The electric car revolution has just taken another leap forward as BYD’s YangWang U9 Xtreme has officially claimed the title of the world’s fastest car. With heading on the top of the chart, the EV has officially dethroned the legendary Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+, which was holding the title for a while.

The new U9 Xtreme clocks 496.22 km/h (308.4 mph), proving that electric hypercars are now leading not only in acceleration but also in raw top speed, in China-made EVs.

BYD creates history with the U9 Xtreme- Beating Bugatti’s long-standing record

The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ set a top-speed record of 304.8 mph (490.4 km/h) back in 2019, a benchmark that stood for years.

But at Germany’s ATP Papenburg oval track, German racer Marc Basseng drove the U9 Xtreme past that limit, securing a historic win for BYD.

The achievement comes just weeks after the car shattered the record for the fastest production EV, and now it holds the crown for the fastest car overall.

Power-packed Quad-Motor setup

The BYD YangWang U9 Xtreme features a quad-motor powertrain, with each motor producing 744 hp, for a combined total of over 3,019 PS (2959 hp). Unlike the standard U9, which runs on an 800-volt system, the Xtreme uses a 1200-volt architecture, delivering immense power to its motors. This upgrade generates 67 per cent more heat, requiring high-density battery cells to manage the energy load.

Additional engineering changes include smaller 20-inch wheels, a narrower front track, and wider semi-slick track tyres, all fine-tuned to help the car achieve maximum speed.

(Image Source : BYD YANGWANG U9 XTREME/ BYD EUROPE ON X)BYD YangWang U9 Xtreme becomes the world’s fastest car

Limited production run

While the U9 Xtreme is classified as a production model, BYD has confirmed that only 30 units of this top-speed edition will ever be built. This exclusivity makes it not just a technological milestone but also a rare collector’s car for the ultra-rich.