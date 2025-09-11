Mahindra says older vehicles on E20 fuel will see acceleration or efficiency degradation Mahindra stated that vehicles produced after April 1, 2025, are calibrated for E20 and can be safely operated. However, vehicles produced earlier may experience acceleration or efficiency degradation.

New Delhi:

Automaker Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) announced on Thursday that it has issued an advisory to its customers and dealers, confirming that its petrol engines are fully compliant with standards and all its petrol vehicles can be safely operated with E20 fuel.

In a statement, Mahindra said it will honor all warranty commitments for its customers regarding E20 fuel usage. The company added that vehicles produced after April 1, 2025, are specially calibrated for E20 fuel to ensure optimal acceleration and fuel efficiency.

Impact on earlier produced vehicles

"Earlier produced vehicles, while being completely safe to drive, could see a minor variation in either acceleration or fuel efficiency depending on driving behavior," the statement added.

"As a responsible OEM, Mahindra will honor all warranty commitments to its customers on account of E20 fuel usage in our vehicles," the company further stated.

Earlier that day, M&M CEO of the Automotive Division, Nalinikanth Gollagunta, told reporters on the sidelines of the annual convention of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) that all of the company's vehicles are safe to drive on E20 fuel.

"All our vehicles are safe to drive with E20 on E10. So you don't have to worry about the vehicle per se, or the warranty, or any of those challenges from driving the vehicle," he said about the advisory to customers.

Older vehicles cannot be calibrated

Gollagunta added that on April 1, 2023, the company first calibrated its vehicles for E10, and on April 1, 2025, for E20. Anything produced after April 1, 2025, is calibrated for E20.

Citing government regulations, he said that calibration is not allowed in older vehicles already on the roads.

When asked about the impact of E20 fuel on older vehicles, he explained, "There will definitely be a performance hit to that extent because it's not calibrated. You will see either an acceleration degradation, or you could see a fuel efficiency degradation".

