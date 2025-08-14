BMW Group India to increase prices by up to 3 per cent from April 2025 BMW Group India will increase prices across BMW models by up to 3 per cent from September 1, 2025, onwards. The hike applies to both locally produced and imported cars, including popular electric and performance models.

BMW Group India, a German luxury car-maker, has announced that it will increase prices across its model range by up to 3 per cent, which will be effective from 1 September 2025. The move has been taken after witnessing the adverse impact of continued forex fluctuation and global supply chain dynamics.

BMW India's price range and luxury offerings

BMW currently offers a wide portfolio of luxury cars, SUVs, and electric vehicles in India. The lineup starts with the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé, priced at Rs 46.9 lakh, and extends to the BMW XM, the brand’s flagship hybrid SUV, priced at Rs 2.6 crore.

CEO highlights strong sales momentum

Vikram Pawah, Group India President and CEO at BMW India, stated that the company has witnessed remarkable growth and sales momentum in the first half of the year. He credited this to strong customer demand for BMW’s luxury and performance-oriented vehicles.

Rising costs behind price hike

According to Pawah, global factors such as forex fluctuations and supply chain challenges have driven higher material and logistics costs, making a price revision necessary.

Festive season launch plans

Looking ahead, BMW India is preparing to introduce new high-performance models during the festive season. Pawah further added that the premium car company remains committed to delivering exceptional performance, cutting-edge innovation, and premium experiences to its valued customers.

Locally produced BMW models in India

The range of BMW cars manufactured in India includes:

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase BMW 7 Series Long Wheelbase BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X5, BMW X7 BMW M340i BMW X1 Long Wheelbase All-Electric

Completely built-up (CBU) imports

BMW India also offers a wide range of CBU imports, such as:

BMW i4, BMW i5, BMW i7, BMW i7 M70, BMW iX BMW Z4 M40i, BMW M2 Coupe, BMW M4 Competition, BMW M4 CS BMW M5, BMW M8 Competition Coupe BMW XM (Hybrid)

MINI Model range in India

In addition to BMW models, the MINI lineup in India includes the MINI Cooper S and all-electric MINI Countryman, both offered as CBUs.

Flexible finance options

BMW India Financial Services (BMW SF) offers customised financial plans through its BMW Smart Finance programme. Customers can benefit from attractive monthly instalments, reduced interest rates on select models, assured buy-back options, and flexible end-of-term opportunities.

