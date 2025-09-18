Maruti Suzuki cuts car prices after GST rate cut: Full list from Alto to Grand Vitara Popular models like Alto K10, Swift, Brezza, and Grand Vitara are now cheaper by up to Rs 1.12 lakh, while premium cars like Invicto and Jimny also see significant drops. With this move, Maruti Suzuki has made its cars more affordable for Indian customers.

New Delhi:

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., the country’s largest carmaker, has reduced prices across its entire range of cars to pass on the full benefit of the latest GST rate cut. The price reduction applies to both small cars and luxury models, making them more affordable for Indian buyers.

Big savings on entry-level models

The Alto K10, Maruti’s entry-level hatchback, has seen one of the biggest drops, now priced at Rs 3,69,900, making it cheaper by up to Rs 1,07,600. Similarly, popular hatchbacks like Wagon-R, Swift, Ignis, and Baleno also get major price cuts, giving budget-conscious buyers more value.

New prices of small cars (Starting price):

Alto K10: Rs 3,69,900 (Rs 1,07,600 cheaper)

Wagon-R: Rs 4,98,900 (Rs 79,600 cheaper)

Ignis: Rs 5,35,100 (Rs 71,300 cheaper)

Swift: Rs 5,78,900 (Rs 84,600 cheaper)

Baleno: Rs 5,98,900 (Rs 86,100 cheaper)

Dzire: Rs 6,25,600 (Rs 87,700 cheaper)

Fronx: Rs 6,84,900 (Rs 1,12,600 cheaper)

Brezza: Rs 8,25,900 (Rs 1,12,700 cheaper)

Price cuts on SUVs and luxury models

Maruti Suzuki’s higher-end models have also become more affordable. The Grand Vitara now starts at Rs 10,76,500, reflecting a reduction of up to Rs 1,07,000. The Jimny compact SUV is now available at Rs 12,31,500, while the popular Ertiga MPV sees a price cut of Rs 46,400.

New Prices of Luxury Cars (Starting price):

Grand Vitara: Rs 10,76,500 (Rs 1,07,000 price cut)

Jimny: Rs 12,31,500 (Rs 51,900 price cut)

Ertiga: Rs 8,80,000 (Rs 46,400 price cut)

XL6: Rs 11,52,300 (Rs 52,000 price cut)

Invicto: Rs 24,97,400 (Rs 61,700 price cut)

More affordable choices for buyers

The move comes as a relief for Indian car buyers, especially at a time when the auto sector is witnessing rising demand. With savings ranging from Rs 46,000 to over Rs 1.12 lakh, customers now have a stronger reason to choose Maruti Suzuki’s wide range of cars — from entry-level hatchbacks to premium SUVs.