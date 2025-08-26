Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Electric SUV with 500Km range launched at Rs 17 lakh onwards: Details here

Maruti Suzuki’s new electric vehicle, named e-VITARA, has been flagged by PM Modi, and becomes the first electric SUV which will be exported worldwide. Manufactured in Hansalpur (Gujarat), the new EV is a made-in-India automobile, and it has been stated that it will be shipped to more than 100 countries. This marks a major step towards India’s ambition to become a global hub for clean energy manufacturing and green mobility.
The new car’s price is expected to range between Rs 17 lakh and Rs 22.50 lakh (ex-showroom). This aggressive pricing has been placed in direct competition with other popular electric SUVs in the Indian market.
Made in India, exported worldwide
- The e-VITARA electric SUV is the first EV from Maruti Suzuki to be manufactured in India.
- The production for the same has already begun at the Hansalpur facility in Gujarat.
- Beyond Indian roads, the SUV will be exported to over 100 countries, including Japan, the UK, and several European nations, making India Suzuki’s global EV hub.
Battery and range
- The Maruti e Vitara 2025 will be offered with 2 battery pack options- 61.1 kWh and 48.8 kWh. Both are paired with a single motor in a front-wheel drive (FWD) setup.
- Range: It will come with up to 500 km on a single charge (WLTP 426 km in the UK).
- Charging: 0–80 per cent in just 50 minutes via DC fast charger.
Variants and colours
The SUV will come in three variants:
- Delta
- Zeta
- Alpha
Buyers can further choose from 10 exterior colours, including single-tone shades like:
- Opulent Red
- Bluish Black
- Arctic White
- Nexa Blue
The car will come with stylish dual-tone options, which will further feature contrasting black roofs.
Key features of Maruti e-VITARA
- ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System)
- LED projector headlamps with DRLs
- Electric sunroof
- Ventilated front seats
- Dual 10-inch infotainment and instrument screens
- 360-degree camera
- Wireless mobile charger
- Seven airbags
- 18-inch alloy wheels
First announcement and global debut
The e-VITARA was first showcased at Auto Expo 2025, and later it was unveiled globally at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. It has already been launched in the UK at 29,999 Euros (which is around Rs 35.05 lakh) with strong demand, while the India launch is scheduled for September 2025.
EV highlight for India
The launch of e-VITARA marks a new era for Maruti Suzuki, specifically in the EV car segment. With a strong focus on affordability, range, along global exports, this EV is expected to strengthen India’s position as a hub for clean mobility solutions.