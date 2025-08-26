Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Electric SUV with 500Km range launched at Rs 17 lakh onwards: Details here Maruti Suzuki has officially started production of its first electric SUV, the e Vitara, at the Hansalpur plant in Gujarat. Priced between Rs 17 lakh and Rs 22.50 lakh (ex-showroom India), the e Vitara will be available in three variants with two battery pack options.

Maruti Suzuki’s new electric vehicle, named e-VITARA, has been flagged by PM Modi, and becomes the first electric SUV which will be exported worldwide. Manufactured in Hansalpur (Gujarat), the new EV is a made-in-India automobile, and it has been stated that it will be shipped to more than 100 countries. This marks a major step towards India’s ambition to become a global hub for clean energy manufacturing and green mobility.

The new car’s price is expected to range between Rs 17 lakh and Rs 22.50 lakh (ex-showroom). This aggressive pricing has been placed in direct competition with other popular electric SUVs in the Indian market.

Made in India, exported worldwide

The e-VITARA electric SUV is the first EV from Maruti Suzuki to be manufactured in India.

The production for the same has already begun at the Hansalpur facility in Gujarat.

Beyond Indian roads, the SUV will be exported to over 100 countries, including Japan, the UK, and several European nations, making India Suzuki’s global EV hub.

Battery and range

The Maruti e Vitara 2025 will be offered with 2 battery pack options- 61.1 kWh and 48.8 kWh. Both are paired with a single motor in a front-wheel drive (FWD) setup.

Range: It will come with up to 500 km on a single charge (WLTP 426 km in the UK).

Charging: 0–80 per cent in just 50 minutes via DC fast charger.

Variants and colours

The SUV will come in three variants:

Delta

Zeta

Alpha

Buyers can further choose from 10 exterior colours, including single-tone shades like:

Opulent Red

Bluish Black

Arctic White

Nexa Blue

The car will come with stylish dual-tone options, which will further feature contrasting black roofs.

(Image Source : MARUTI SUZUKI)Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Electric SUV

Key features of Maruti e-VITARA

ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System)

LED projector headlamps with DRLs

Electric sunroof

Ventilated front seats

Dual 10-inch infotainment and instrument screens

360-degree camera

Wireless mobile charger

Seven airbags

18-inch alloy wheels

First announcement and global debut

The e-VITARA was first showcased at Auto Expo 2025, and later it was unveiled globally at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. It has already been launched in the UK at 29,999 Euros (which is around Rs 35.05 lakh) with strong demand, while the India launch is scheduled for September 2025.

(Image Source : MARUTI SUZUKI)Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Electric SUV

EV highlight for India

The launch of e-VITARA marks a new era for Maruti Suzuki, specifically in the EV car segment. With a strong focus on affordability, range, along global exports, this EV is expected to strengthen India’s position as a hub for clean mobility solutions.