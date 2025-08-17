Maruti celebrates Onam 2025, announces big discounts on Ignis, Fronx, Swift and more Maruti Suzuki is celebrating Onam 2025 with special festive discounts for customers in Kerala. Selected Arena and Nexa models are available with savings of up to Rs 20,000. Cars like the Maruti Ignis and Fronx get the biggest offers.

New Delhi:

Maruti Suzuki, one of the popular names in the budget four-wheeler segment in India, is celebrating Onam 2025- offering special festive discounts for customers based in Kerala. Selected Arena and Nexa models are also available with a major price cut of up to Rs 20,000. Cars like the Maruti Ignis and Maruti Fronx will be available at the biggest offers, and on the other hand, some popular models like Dzire, Ertiga, XL6 and Invicto are excluded from this scheme (reason unspecified).

Maruti Onam 2025 festive offers

To make this festive season more exciting, Maruti is offering discounts on several hatchbacks, SUVs, and compact cars- as reported by CarDekho. The discounts also vary as per the models, variants and powertrain.

Here are the offers available:

Maruti Alto K10: Rs 10,000 Maruti S-Presso: Rs 10,000 Maruti Wagon R: Rs 10,000 Maruti Celerio: Rs 5,000 Maruti Swift: Rs 15,000 Maruti Ignis: Rs 20,000 Maruti Baleno: Rs 10,000 Maruti Fronx: Up to Rs 20,000 Maruti Grand Vitara: Up to Rs 15,000 Maruti Jimny: Rs 10,000

Key highlights of the offers

Maximum discounts are available on Ignis and Fronx (up to Rs 20,000). Popular models like the Swift and Grand Vitara get offers of up to Rs 15,000. CNG variants of Celerio, Alto K10, Fronx, and Grand Vitara are not eligible. The Jimny discount applies only to its top-spec Alpha variant. The Arena models (Alto K10, Wagon R, Celerio, S-Presso, Swift) offer are valid only till today.

In August 2025, customers can also get up to Rs 1 lakh discount on Arena models and up to Rs 1.40 lakh on Nexa models.

Price range of eligible cars

Here are the ex-showroom prices of cars under the Onam discount offer:

Alto K10: Rs 4.23 lakh to Rs 6.21 lakh S-Presso: Rs 4.27 lakh to Rs 6.12 lakh Wagon R: Rs 5.79 lakh to Rs 7.14 lakh Celerio: Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 6.90 lakh Swift: Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.50 lakh Ignis: Rs 5.85 lakh to Rs 8.26 lakh Baleno: Rs 6.74 lakh to Rs 9.96 lakh Fronx: Rs 7.59 lakh to Rs 13.11 lakh Grand Vitara: Rs 11.42 lakh to Rs 20.68 lakh Jimny: Rs 12.76 lakh to Rs 14.96 lakh

(All prices are ex-showroom across the nation)

With discounts up to Rs 20,000, Maruti seems to be making this Onam festival more special for those who are based in Kerala and are planning to buy a new car. Whether you are planning to buy a hatchback like the Swift, a stylish Ignis, or a premium SUV like the Grand Vitara, these festive savings are designed to bring extra joy to your celebrations.