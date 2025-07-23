2025 Renault Triber Facelift launched in India starting at Rs 6.29 lakh The 2025 Renault Triber Facelift represents the first significant update to the MPV since its original launch, featuring various design enhancements.

New Delhi:

Renault has launched the facelifted version of its Triber MPV in India. This marks the first major update for the company's MPV, which was initially launched in 2019. The facelift now offers three new color options and design changes, including a slimmer grille, LED lighting elements, and a redesigned dashboard layout. The MPV retains the same engine and features a new interior color theme.

2025 Renault Triber Facelift India Price

The 2025 Renault Triber facelift is priced between Rs 6.29 lakh and Rs 9.16 lakh (ex-showroom). This is introductory pricing and translates to a variant-wise hike of Rs 14,000 to Rs 41,000. It is available in 4 personas: Authentic, Evolution, Techno, and Emotion. It is now offered in 3 new colors, which include Zanskar Blue, Shadow Grey, and Amber Terracotta.

2025 Renault Triber Facelift Design

Starting from the front end, the MPV now gets a sleek gloss black grille with vertical slats. It also features LED projector headlamps with eyebrow-shaped LED DRLs. The bumper has silver outlining, and LED fog lamps are positioned at the bottom of the bumper. It also sports the new Renault logo on the front.

It gets 15-inch dual-tone steel wheels, while the ORVMs, roof rails, and pull-type door handles are finished in black. It features slim body cladding on the wheel arches.

On the rear end, the facelift gets new LED taillamps that are connected via a gloss black panel. It also features a new Triber badge in the center and has black cladding and a silver skid plate for contrast.

2025 Renault Triber Facelift Interior

On the interior, the facelift gets a new black and beige color cabin with an updated dashboard layout and a new 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The MPV is offered in a 7-seater layout with a 60:40 split function. It is equipped with a 7-inch semi-digital display, push-button start-stop, remote keyless entry, a wireless phone charger, and a 6-speaker sound system. It also gets dedicated AC vents for the 2nd and 3rd rows.

Safety features now include six airbags as standard, rain-sensing wipers, and front parking sensors. Besides these, it carries other features like ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), traction control system, and a rear parking camera with sensors.

2025 Renault Triber Facelift Engine

The Renault Triber facelift is powered by the same 1-liter NA petrol engine that produces 72 PS of power and 96 Nm of torque. It is also available with an optional CNG kit that can be retrofitted at an authorized dealership. Additionally, the AMT option is available only on the top-spec Emotion variant at an additional cost of Rs 52,000.