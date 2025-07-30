Tata Motors set to acquire Italian truck giant Iveco for Rs 38,240 crore This acquisition is the largest in the Indian auto market since Tata's acquisition of JLR in 2008. The acquisition will exclude the Iveco defense business.

New Delhi:

Tata Motors announced on Wednesday its plan to acquire Italian commercial vehicle maker Iveco Group, excluding its defense business, for €3.8 billion (nearly Rs 38,240 crore). This deal is set to be the Indian automaker's biggest buyout in the automotive sector, surpassing its 2008 acquisition of British brand Jaguar Land Rover for $2.3 billion. The executive committee of Tata Motors' board has approved the acquisition of 100 percent of common shares of Iveco Group NV through an all-cash voluntary tender offer. This acquisition, which excludes the defense business, is subject to all necessary regulatory, statutory, and other approvals, the Mumbai-based auto major said in a regulatory statement.

Tata Motors and Iveco Group stated they have "reached an agreement to create a commercial vehicles group with the reach, product portfolio, and industrial capability to be a global champion in this dynamic sector." The transaction aims to acquire 271,215,400 common shares through a voluntary tender offer, which requires a minimum acceptance level of 80 percent of the shares tendered. A cash consideration of €14.1 per tendered share is proposed for Iveco Group N.V., excluding its defense business and the net proceeds from that separation.

The offer represents a total consideration of approximately €3.8 billion for Iveco Group, excluding its defense business. The transaction is expected to close by April 2026, pending all necessary formalities and regulatory clearances.

Tata to compete globally

Commenting on the transaction, Tata Motors Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said, "This is a logical next step following the demerger of the Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle business and will allow the combined group to compete on a truly global basis with two strategic home markets in India and Europe." He added that the combined group's complementary businesses and greater reach will enhance Tata Motors' ability to invest boldly, and he looks forward to securing the necessary approvals in the coming months.

Suzanne Heywood, Chair of Iveco Group, stated, "We are proud to announce this strategically significant combination, which brings together two businesses with a shared vision for sustainable mobility." She also added that the reinforced prospects of the new combination are strongly positive in terms of employment security and the industrial footprint of Iveco Group as a whole.

More diversified entity

Tata Motors' offer would merge two businesses with highly complementary product portfolios and capabilities, with substantially no overlap in their industrial and geographic footprints. This creates a stronger, more diversified entity with a significant global presence and sales of over 5,40,000 units per year. Together, Iveco and Tata Motors' commercial vehicle business will have combined revenues of approximately €22 billion (over Rs 2,20,000 crore), split across Europe (50 percent), India (35 percent), and the Americas (15 percent), with attractive positions in emerging markets in Asia and Africa, according to the filing.

"The combined group will be better positioned to invest in and deliver innovative, sustainable mobility solutions by leveraging both supplier networks to serve customers globally. It will also unlock superior growth opportunities and create significant value for all stakeholders in a dynamic marketplace," the filing said. It added that by preserving each group's industrial footprint and employee communities, this complementarity is expected to foster a smooth and successful integration process.

Girish Wagh, Tata Motors Executive Director, described the combination as a strategic leap forward in the group's ambition to build a future-ready commercial vehicle ecosystem. "This partnership not only enhances our ability to serve diverse mobility needs across markets but also reinforces our commitment to delivering sustainable transport solutions that are aligned with global megatrends," he added.

Iveco Group CEO Olof Persson said, "By joining forces with Tata Motors, we are unlocking new potential to further enhance our industrial capabilities, accelerate innovation in zero-emission transport, and expand our reach in key global markets." He added that this combination will allow them to better serve customers with a broader, more advanced product portfolio and deliver long-term value to all stakeholders.

Offer conditional

Under their agreement, the Iveco Group Board recommended Tata Motors' all-cash voluntary tender offer for Iveco Group common shares. The completion of the offer is conditional on the separation of Iveco Group's defense business. As per the regulatory filing, Tata Motors' offer will be made by TML CV Holdings PTE LTD or a new limited liability company to be incorporated under Dutch law, which will be wholly owned, directly or indirectly, by the company.

Iveco Group N.V. is a Dutch public limited company incorporated on June 16, 2021, and is headquartered in Turin, Italy. The Group designs, manufactures, and sells trucks, commercial and defense vehicles, buses, and powertrains, and also provides financial services to its dealers and customers. The transaction intends to acquire the non-defense business, comprising trucks, buses, powertrains, and financial services.

Tata Motors' acquisition of Iveco Group is the second-biggest acquisition by the Tata Group, following the $12 billion takeover of Anglo-Dutch giant Corus Group Plc in 2007.

ALSO READ: Kinetic re-enters two-wheeler market with electric DX scooter